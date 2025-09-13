  • NASCAR
"Something going on": Christopher Bell candidly reflects on teammates' success and his struggles after the radio outburst at Gateway

By Vignesh Kanna
Published Sep 13, 2025 02:31 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Christopher Bell - NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Christopher Bell addressed his radio outburst at Gateway and acknowledged the frustration of watching his teammates win with a 'capable' car, while he has been held back. He was vague about his setback, but outlined how the usual 'run long pit later' strategy doesn't work in his favour on the ovals.

Bell had a fairly good weekend at Gateway, logging a P7 finish and coming away with 32 points above the playoff cutline. While the JGR driver isn't at risk of a playoff elimination yet, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe, have both made it to the Round of 12 with a win at Gateway and Darlington, respectively.

For Bell, this seemingly got under his skin, as he blasted his crew for losing out places by pitting later than the frontrunners. In line with his comments, he did pit seven laps later than Denny Hamlin during the final green flag pit cycle at Gateway.

Trending

During Saturday's qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway, Bell reflected on his angry radio outburst and said (via X/Bob Pockrass):

"If your teammates are out there winning races and leading laps that shows that you know the cars are capable, we have the equipment and I haven't been leading laps and I haven't been winning races. So you know, there's obviously something going on that's keeping us from doing that."
He then broke down the pit strategy that let him down, saying:

"Every road course race that I've won has been on that run long pit later have fresher tires and advance through the field strategy, but certainly on the ovals it feels like the cars have gotten closer together."
Christopher Bell placed his No.20 Toyota on the fifth row for Saturday's Bass Pro Shops Night Race. He qualifed ninth, while Denny Hamlin starts three spots ahead. Chase Briscoe, however, had a rather poor outing with a 31st place run.

NASCAR insider breaks down Christopher Bell's frustration

During a recent podcast episode of Door Bumper Clear, NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi weighed in on Christopher Bell's frustation with the No.20 team's pit strategy. He pointed to a previous occurence of the same and explained:

"It's indicative of what happened a year ago at Las Vegas. This team lost a race at Las Vegas, they should have won. And that was because of pit strategy....and they lost that race and it really put them out of the championship four," he said. [21:14 onwards]
youtube-cover

Bianchi mentioned how the Las Vegas incident probably triggers Christopher Bell's concerns. Nonetheless, Bristol's lack of a tire falloff will definetely come into play for the team's pit strategy. Most drivers go long with their tire stints and passing is especially difficult under similar tire wear. It'll be interesting to see how Bell's crew chief, Adam Stevens, adapts to such conditions.

Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
