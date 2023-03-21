Brad Keselowski praises Joey Logano’s ‘great move’ after an intense battle at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Joey Logano grabbed the pole and led three consecutive Team Penske drivers in qualifying, but Brad Keselowski appeared to be the Ford driver to beat late in the race. Keselowski had assistance from Corey LaJoie, but Logano received a final-lap shove from Christopher Bell that proved vital.

Logano, pushed by Team Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric, passed Keselowski to reclaim the lead with 34 laps remaining. Keselowski reclaimed the lead, setting up the final-lap drama.

Keselowski shared his thoughts on being the last lap overtaken by Joey Logano. He spoke to Fox's Bob Pockrass:

“He made a great move, and he deserves credit for it. I don’t think there was any way I was going to stop it without wrecking us all.”

Logano commanded early and eventually overtook Keselowski on the penultimate lap to win NASCAR's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday (March 19). He thus ended Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports' early-season dominance.

Joey Logano's victory broke Chevrolet's four-race winning streak to begin the NASCAR Cup season, which included back-to-back triumphs by William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports.

Logano named NASCAR's Loudon New Hampshire facility his home track, but his family relocated to Georgia when he was a youngster. As a kid, he raced in Legends races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and dreamed of driving on the major track.

Joey Logano triumphs in the Atlanta Ambetter Health 400

Joey Logano dominated the Atlanta race, taking first place after passing his former teammate Brad Keselowski on the final lap. The Team Penske driver, who started on the pole and led most laps (140) throughout the race, achieved his maiden victory in Atlanta. Logano has already earned his 32nd career victory and the first of the current campaign.

On Sunday, Christopher Bell had one of the quickest cars and pressured Logano to win on the penultimate lap. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished third, anchoring the Toyota push. Corey LaJoie finished fourth, at a career high, and was the highest Chevy driver. Tyler Reddick, who was ill before the race, completed out of the top five for 23XI Racing.

Joey Logano was able to pass Keselowski in the outside lane, where he had the advantage going towards the finish line. He broke his 66-race winless drought. Keselowski was unable to block both lanes of traffic on the last lap. For the co-owner of RFK Racing, who has led laps in every race this season, it was another step forward.

