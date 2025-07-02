Brad Keselowski reacts to Steve Newmark's UNC transition following 15-year run at RFK Racing

Brad Keselowski praised longtime RKF Racing president Steve Newmark following the announcement of his departure from the team. The veteran driver highighted Newmark's impact within the organisation and extended his support for the latter's new role in the University of North Carolina.

Newmark has decided to step away from the motorsports industry, leaving behind a legacy that includes an instrumental role in introducing NASCAR's charter system. Besides his contributions to the sport, the 52-year-old executive managed the day to day operations of RFK Racing's three Cup Series entries.

His next chapter begins at UNC, where he'll assume the role of Executive Associate Athletics Director starting from August 15. He'll serve under Bubba Cunningham, with a transition to the Director of Athletics role expected by summer 2026.

As co-owner of RFK Racing, Brad Keselowski shared a an X post reflecting on Newmark's leadership and legacy.

"Steve Newmark’s impact can be seen across many pivotal moments in our organization’s evolution—from our rebranding efforts to the development and strengthening of key partnerships. As he transitions to the University of North Carolina, we fully support this next chapter and wish him all the success in his new and exciting role," he wrote.

On his part, Newmark described his time with RFK Racing as a privilege and expressed confidence in the team's future.

Under Newmark's 15 year tenure, RFK Racing has qualified for the playoffs nine times, with Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski both making it to the post-season last year. Moreover, he played a key part in the team's rebranding in 2021, before bringing in Keselowski as a driver and co-owner.

NASCAR expert praises 'vintage' Brad Keselowski after stellar Atlanta race

NASCAR expert Jordan Bianchi recently heaped praise on Brad Keselowski after his impressive second place finish in the Quaker State 400 at Echopark Speedway. He compared Keselowski's aggressive charge to his prime years with Team Penske back in 2014.

Although Keselowski led the most laps in the event, it was Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott who beat him out by a narrow margin of 0.168 seconds. Nonetheless, the 41-year-old's run was a welcome return to form.

Reflecting upon the same, Bianchi said (via Youtube/The Teardown podcast),

"Brad was so good tonight man. This was like vintage Brad Keselowski by the way. This reminded me so much of Brad's heyday with (Team) Penske… go back to the 2014 playoff race at Talladega, that must-win race. He was just driving with determination, making big bold, sweeping passes and aggressive blocks. This was like watching Brad 10 years ago." (26:47 onwards)

The result had Brad Keselowski winning against Kyle Busch in Round 1 of the In-Season Challenge. Up next, he heads to The Chicago Street Race and squares off against Ty Dillon, who automatically won his bracket with Denny Hamlin after the latter crashed out in Atlanta. In the head-to-head matchups so far, Keselowski hold a slight edge over Dillon having finished ahead in 10 of their 18 starts.

