Brad Keselowski reminisces on his "interesting" P3 finish during NASCAR Cup race at Bristol

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway was defined by tire management where NASCAR veterans were the top-performing drivers and Brad Keselowski is one of them.

RFK Racing driver/co-owner had a strong outing at Bristol’s concrete surface track, first finishing inside the top five in the first two stages and then ending the race by capturing the season's best third-place finish.

During the post-race interview, Brad Keselowski points out the complexities of Bristol's concrete race, describing it as “interesting” due to the challenges presented by tire wear. He opened up about the importance of discipline required while racing, highlighting the fine line between success and failure at Bristol.

Despite the intense competition throughout the race, Keselowski enjoyed racing and spoke about his P3 finish, saying (via motorsports.com):

“It was an interesting day. There was a lot of discipline required and it was a fun race, to be honest, because you just had to be so smart behind the wheel. It would bite you in a heartbeat and you had to have a good set-up. I think we had a good set-up and tried to run the smartest race I could.”

Following a round of green flag pit stops on the Bristol track, Keselowski was pushing his tires to the limit on the 50-lap run and managed to remain one of the five cars at the front finishing inside the top five.

“We just kind of ran top five pretty much the whole race and kept them honest. I got run into one of those pit caution cycles. That did a little damage to the front end, otherwise, I think I could have had a shot to win it today, but still solid to come home third,” Keselowski added as reported by motorsports.com.

Brad Keselowski is happy after P3 finish at Bristol Motor Speedway

The #6 RFK Racing Ford driver was proud of his P3 effort, securing back-to-back top-five finishes. With the P3 finish, he gained 50 points and stands 22nd in the latest release of the Cup Series points table.

During the post-race interview, speaking with the media about his day, Brad Keselowski said (via motorsports.com):

“We ran really solid and came away with a great finish and a ton of points. It’s the kind of weekend where we feel like we can come back here in the fall and win.”

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 24.