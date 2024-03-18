NASCAR 2024: Points table after the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Five races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became the fifth winner of the season, winning the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 17.

In a thrilling 500-lap long race at Bristol concrete, Hamlin took the lead with two 17 laps remaining in the race and held off his teammate Martin Truex Jr. to the finish line.

With the win, Hamlin gained 44 points and locked himself into the 16-driver field in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. He moved from eighth to fifth place on the points table with 173 points.

After finishing P5 at Bristol, Kyle Larson grabbed the top spot in the points table. He was awarded 44 points and has a total of 185 points, the same as Truex Jr., who sits second in the points table.

Ryan Blaney, who started on pole, had a good outing but failed to utilize the advantage and finished 16th. With a P16 finish, he gained 26 points and is fourth on the points table with 177 points.

Christopher Bell, the defending champion of the event, finished in P10. He gained 36 points and is eighth in the points table, with 138 points.

NASCAR driver standings after Food City 500

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 Food City 500:

Kyle Larson - 185 Martin Truex Jr. - 185 Ty Gibbs - 178 Ryan Blaney - 177 Denny Hamlin - 173 Chase Elliott - 152 Ross Chastain - 151 Christopher Bell - 138 Tyler Reddick - 137 William Byron - 136 Daniel Suarez - 133 Alex Bowman - 132 Brad Keselowski - 125 Chris Buescher - 124 John Hunter Nemechek - 124 Kyle Busch - 122 Michael McDowell - 110 Bubba Wallace - 107 Chase Briscoe - 107 Erik Jones - 101 Austin Cindric - 93 Corey LaJoie - 86 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 84 Carson Hocevar # - 80 Daniel Hemric - 76 Joey Logano - 74 Josh Berry # - 74 Justin Haley - 72 Todd Gilliland - 63 Austin Dillon - 59 Harrison Burton - 58 Noah Gragson - 56 Kaz Grala # - 55 Ryan Preece - 54 Zane Smith # - 41 David Ragan - 17 Derek Kraus - 11 Jimmie Johnson - 9 AJ Allmendinger(i) - 0 Riley Herbst(i) - 0 Bj Mcleod(i) - 0 Anthony Alfredo(i) - 0 JJ Yeley(i) - 0 Josh Williams(i) - 0

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Circuit of the Americas on March 24, 2024.