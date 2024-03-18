NASCAR 2024: Final results for Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500

The 2024 Food City 500 is finally done and dusted. The fifth race of the season started at 3:30 pm ET and lasted for three hours, 20 minutes, and 41 seconds at Bristol Motor Speedway, with 36 entries.

Denny Hamlin, driving the #11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing scored his first win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, taking the checkered flag in the first spring Cup Series race on the Bristol concrete surface since 2020. The win locked his berth in the NASCAR playoffs.

Hamlin mastered tire management, managing his pace effectively enough to last until the end and holding off a challenge from his teammate Martin Truex Jr. in the closing laps as the two battled in heavy lapped traffic.

In a race that was dominated by tire management, Denny Hamlin’s #11 JGR Toyota team adapted to it well as he led 13 times for a race-high 163 of the 500 laps. He crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.083 seconds ahead of his teammate to grab the checkered flag. The win marked his second straight victory at the iconic short track and his 52nd career win in the series.

Meanwhile, Truex Jr. finished runner-up, followed by Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, and Kyle Larson in the top five. John Hunter Nemechek, Chris Buescher, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, and Christopher Bell completed the top-10 in the Food City 500.

Sunday’s 2024 Food City 500 saw 54 lead changes among 16 drivers and witnessed nine caution flags.

2024 Food City 500 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR's 2024 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  2. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  3. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  4. #48 - Alex Bowman
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  7. #17 - Chris Buescher
  8. #9 - Chase Elliott
  9. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  10. #20 - Christopher Bell
  11. #34 - Michael McDowell
  12. #4 - Josh Berry
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #41 - Ryan Preece
  15. #1 - Ross Chastain
  16. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  17. #51 - Justin Haley
  18. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  19. #15 - Kaz Grala
  20. #43 - Erik Jones
  21. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  22. #22 - Joey Logano
  23. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  24. #3 - Austin Dillon
  25. #8 - Kyle Busch
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #77 - Carson Hocevar #
  28. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  29. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  30. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  31. #2 - Austin Cindric
  32. #21 - Harrison Burton
  33. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  34. #10 - Noah Gragson
  35. #24 - William Byron
  36. #71 - Zane Smith

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Circuit of the Americas for the sixth race of the season on March 24, 2024.

