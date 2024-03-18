NASCAR 2024: Final results for Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2024 Food City 500 is finally done and dusted. The fifth race of the season started at 3:30 pm ET and lasted for three hours, 20 minutes, and 41 seconds at Bristol Motor Speedway, with 36 entries.

Denny Hamlin, driving the #11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing scored his first win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, taking the checkered flag in the first spring Cup Series race on the Bristol concrete surface since 2020. The win locked his berth in the NASCAR playoffs.

Hamlin mastered tire management, managing his pace effectively enough to last until the end and holding off a challenge from his teammate Martin Truex Jr. in the closing laps as the two battled in heavy lapped traffic.

In a race that was dominated by tire management, Denny Hamlin’s #11 JGR Toyota team adapted to it well as he led 13 times for a race-high 163 of the 500 laps. He crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.083 seconds ahead of his teammate to grab the checkered flag. The win marked his second straight victory at the iconic short track and his 52nd career win in the series.

Meanwhile, Truex Jr. finished runner-up, followed by Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, and Kyle Larson in the top five. John Hunter Nemechek, Chris Buescher, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, and Christopher Bell completed the top-10 in the Food City 500.

Sunday’s 2024 Food City 500 saw 54 lead changes among 16 drivers and witnessed nine caution flags.

2024 Food City 500 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR's 2024 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

#11 - Denny Hamlin #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #6 - Brad Keselowski #48 - Alex Bowman #5 - Kyle Larson #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #17 - Chris Buescher #9 - Chase Elliott #54 - Ty Gibbs #20 - Christopher Bell #34 - Michael McDowell #4 - Josh Berry #14 - Chase Briscoe #41 - Ryan Preece #1 - Ross Chastain #12 - Ryan Blaney #51 - Justin Haley #99 - Daniel Suarez #15 - Kaz Grala #43 - Erik Jones #7 - Corey LaJoie #22 - Joey Logano #16 - AJ Allmendinger #3 - Austin Dillon #8 - Kyle Busch #38 - Todd Gilliland #77 - Carson Hocevar # #31 - Daniel Hemric #23 - Bubba Wallace #45 - Tyler Reddick #2 - Austin Cindric #21 - Harrison Burton #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #10 - Noah Gragson #24 - William Byron #71 - Zane Smith

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Circuit of the Americas for the sixth race of the season on March 24, 2024.