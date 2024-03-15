NASCAR Food City 500 Prize Money: How much will the winner make at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2024?

After a thrilling Shriners Children’s 500, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol, Tennessee for another thriller, the Food City 500.

Sunday's (Mar. 17) race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the fifth time at the Food City 500. All the drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win Sunday’s 266.5-mile race at the 0.533-mile short concrete surface track.

Live action of the Food City 500 can be enjoyed live on FOX, Peacock and PRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday, Mar. 17, at 3:30 pm ET.

All the participating drivers across NASCAR’s top two tier series will be competing for monetary incentives this weekend in Bristol. In 2024, the Cup Series race in Bristol boasts a prize pool of $8,182,531, while the Truck Series race will reward drivers with $761,274.

In a tweet, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass shared the total prize money pool that will be up for grabs in Bristol across the Cup Series and Truck Series.

“Bristol purse …. Includes all payouts, all positions and for Cup, charter payouts including payouts for past three years/historical performance of charters. Also includes contribution to points fund and other awards: Cup: $8,182,531 Trucks: $761,274”

Food City 5000 Prize money breakdown: How much will the winner make at Bristol?

Last year Bob Pockrass confirmed that the winner of the NASCAR Cup Series race is likely to receive between 8 and 10 percent of the total amount of prize money. The remaining amount will be split among Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.

As per this assumption, the 2024 Food City 500 winner will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall $8,182,531 purse, which means the winner will receive a check of $600,000 to $800,000.

The NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice at 5 pm ET and qualifying at 5:50 pm ET on Saturday, while the main event on Sunday. Practice and qualifying for the fifth race can be watched live on FS1 and PRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win this week's race?

Heading to Bristol Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell occupied the top position on the board as the favorites. Both have odds of 5-1 to win the race this weekend, according to cbssports.com.

Kyle Larson has the second-highest odds of 21-4, followed by Ryan Blaney at 11-1.

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series in action at the Food City 500 on Sunday, Mar. 17.