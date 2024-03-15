NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

The Food City 500 marks the fifth race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 17, at 3:30 pm ET.

The 0.533-mile short concrete surface track consists of 22-24 degrees of banking in turns, and nine degrees on straights. The venue began hosting NASCAR Cup races in 1961 and currently hosts the Cup Series and Truck Series.

Expand Tweet

A total of 36 drivers will contest over 500 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the 64th annual event hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to Bristol Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell are entered as the favorites in the odds table at 5-1 odds to win Sunday’s Cup race, according to cbssports.com. Bell is the defending champion of the Food City 500.

Hendrick Motorsports star driver Kyle Larson has the second-highest odds at 21-4 to win the race. Larson is followed by reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney at 11-1. Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Chris Buescher, and Ty Gibbs each have odds of 12-1 in the top-five highest odds.

Expand Tweet

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is coming into the race with the sixth-highest odds at 15-1.

Opening odds for the 2024 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here are the odds for all 36 NASCAR drivers who are competing in the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Denny Hamlin, 5-1 Christopher Bell, 5-1 Kyle Larson, 21-4 Ryan Blaney, 11-1 Brad Keselowski, 12-1 William Byron, 12-1 Tyler Reddick, 12-1 Chris Buescher, 12-1 Ty Gibbs, 12-1 Kyle Busch, 15-1 Ross Chastain, 20-1 Joey Logano, 20-1 Chase Elliott, 20-1 Martin Truex Jr., 22-1 Erik Jones, 40-1 Bubba Wallace, 40-1 Alex Bowman, 45-1 Michael McDowell, 50-1 Chase Briscoe, 60-1 Noah Gragson, 60-1 Carson Hocevar, 70-1 Daniel Suarez, 80-1 Josh Berry, 100-1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 100-1 Austin Dillon, 150-1 John Hunter Nemechek, 175-1 A.J. Allmendinger, 200-1 Austin Cindric, 200-1 Corey Lajoie, 200-1 Ryan Preece, 250-1 Todd Gilliland, 500-1 Daniel Hemric, 750-1 Zane Smith, 1000-1 Justin Haley, 1000-1 Harrison Burton, 1000-1 Kaz Grala, 2500-1

The live telecast of the 2024 Food City 500 can be viewed on FOX and PRN.