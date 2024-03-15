NASCAR 2024: Where to watch Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway: Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Bristol, Tennessee, this weekend for the Food City 500, which will be held at Bristol Motor Speedway. The green flag will drop at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday (Mar. 17), and the event will be telecast live on FOX.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which begins at 5:50 pm ET on Saturday (Mar. 16) and can be enjoyed on FS1. The upcoming Cup race will consist of 36 drivers who will compete for 500 laps on the 0.533-mile short concrete surface track in a 266.5-mile race.

NASCAR has seen four different winners in as many races - William Byron, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell. Bell is the defending champion of the event and is the favorite to repeat on Sunday.

Rusty Wallace holds the record of winning the Food City 500 (previously known as Food City Dirt Race), with six wins.

Where and how to watch the 2024 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway?

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2024

3:30 pm ET: Food City 500

The 2024 Food City 500 will air on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:30 pm ET. Live streaming of the Bristol race will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season's fifth race.

As a result, all the action in Bristol, Tennessee, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on FS1 and PRN while the main event will be live on FOX in the United States .

How to watch Bristol Cup race in different region:

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 8:30 pm GMT.

Canada

Canada viewers can catch the action on TSN at 3:30 pm ET.

India

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 1:00 am IST on Monday.

New Zealand

The action will stream at 9:30 am NZST on Monday.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 7:30 am GMT.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 10:30 pm ET.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV or Sling TV to stream the 500-lap Cup race in Bristol, Tennessee.