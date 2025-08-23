Brad Keselowski reveals judge’s ruling ‘ruined’ the fun for NASCAR after tragic incident

Brad Keselowski expressed his frustration after Daytona qualifying was cancelled due to adverse weather. He shared an interaction with his daughter on how the courts held NASCAR liable for a tragic accident a few years back, which now forces the sport to suspend on-track activities 'even when it's not raining'.

Back in 2012, a weather-shortened 98-lap event at Pocono Raceway saw a spectator die from a lightning strike post-race. The incident led to a lawsuit that allleged negligence by NASCAR, prompting stringent lightning safety policies across US Motorsports.

Although the sport was later cleared of any wrongdoing, the after-effects of the ruling still linger. Friady's qualifying at Daytona International Speedway was cancelled due to inclement weather and the starting lineup was set by NASCAR's metric scoring.

Keselowski wasn't having any of it though, as he took to X to vent about the situation, writing,

"Trying to explain to my family why cars weren’t on track today- “A few years ago, a man was sadly killed by lightning after a race and the courts ruled it was NASCAR’s fault. So now to get insurance coverage needed to race, we can’t go race, even when it’s not raining; if lightning is a few miles away.”

Daughter- “Don’t bad things just happen sometimes and it’s nobody’s fault,” he continued,

Me- “yes, but some judges don’t believe that and it ruins other’s fun. There is a lesson in there somewhere,” Keselowski added.

Brad Keselowski was marked 10th on the starting line-up. The order is determined by a combination of owner points, finishing position and fastest lap rank from previous race.

The RFK Racing driver is mathematically out of contention for a playoff spot, but the former Cup champion is known for this strengths at drafting tracks. It's been a few years since he's won at Daytona, but his recent outings promise a strong fight to the finish.

Brad Keselowski reflects on rivalry with Kyle Busch

Brad Keselowski recently took part in a reddit AMA video with NASCAR, where he was questioned by a fan if his feud with Kyle Busch still exists. The 41-year-old has tangled with Busch one too many times, but was dismissive of any unresolved issues between them.

According to him, a rivalry isn't warranted unless they both are running up front.

"Kyle and I have had an interesting relationship over the last decade or so. Probably more lows than highs. Here's the thing about rivalries. You cannot have a rivalry if the two drivers are not running in the top 10. It's not a rivalry. It's just petty argument at that point," he said.

The question was initially raised in reference to a 2010 incident where Brad Keselowski called Kyle Busch 'an a**'. Busch is also on the brink of elimination unless he can secure a win on Saturday. He'll start the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at 14th.

Meanwhile, his Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon is through to the playoffs after winning last weekend at Richmond.

