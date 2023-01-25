Brad Keselowski and RFK Racing will run a Ken Block-inspired tribute livery in NASCAR testing

Ken Block, formerly known as the Monster World Rally Team, had a huge impact on racing throughout his career. His demise in early January came as a shock to the motorsport world, and the entire community mourned and paid tribute to the late icon.

With the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series just a few weeks away, various NASCAR drivers and teams have decided to honor the giant. RFK Racing owner/driver Brad Keselowski was the latest to join hands as he announced that his RFK Racing’s #6 Ford will run a special livery in tribute to Ken Block during the NASCAR test at Phoenix Raceway on January 24-25, 2023.

Keselowski’s #6 Ford will wear the scheme, which throws back to Block’s 2020 World Rallycross support series competitor. The livery features a black-and-white base with blue, yellow, and red stripes running from the A-pillar down the doors. The rear window also features a rally-style identification marker with Ken Block’s name, the American flag, and his #43 car number.

In the announcement video released on Twitter, Keselowski said:

“I’m honoured to be able to have this opportunity to make the most of his heritage and legacy by honouring Ken back with this paint scheme on our car for our Phoenix test. Through his foundation or other different initiatives that his family has, we want to support them and honour him in any way we can. In some small way, we think this paint scheme does that.”

Brad Keselowski spoke about Ken Block’s influence on motorsports

The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski posted a video on social media revealing his intention to honor Ken Block-inspired tribute livery and revealed why he wanted to do it. He said Block is irreplaceable and is known as a daredevil inside the industry.

Keselowski said:

“Ken Block had a tremendous amount of respect in industry and outside of industry in motorsports. Outside of industry, he did really cool things. Whether it was his videos or just unique style, he brought people into motorsports that knew nothing about it. He was just so well known and respected because of that. Inside the industry, he was the daredevil. He was the cool guy that did all the things that, quite frankly, nobody else had the guts to do sometimes. He’s really irreplaceable.”

RFK Racing isn’t the only one who remembers Block. Ford Performance, a long-time supporter of Block’s racing adventures, will begin the season with a decal on all of its NASCAR vehicles to honor him.

