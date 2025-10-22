Brad Keselowski’s spotter pushes back on Joey Logano’s ‘false’ claim, gives reality check on Penske’s “biggest mistake” at Talladega

Defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano recently called out former Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski after the Talladega Superspeedway race. Later, on the latest episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Keselowski's spotter, TJ Majors, refuted Logano's claim of the RFK driver slowing him down.Team Penske drivers were leading the inside lane, and the Ford driver Keselowski followed them. However, after a few laps, Logano and Ryan Blaney lost their lead, and the #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver blamed this on the RFK driver. He claimed that the #6 Ford was in fuel-saving mode and couldn't help him in gaining speed, ultimately falling back to the mid-pack.However, Brad Keselowski's spotter denied all the allegations of saving fuel during the Talladega race. During the podcast with former NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., TJ Majors called out Joey Logano on his claims and gave a one-word reaction [00:13 onwards]:&quot;False.&quot;Majors further pointed out the 'biggest mistake' Team Penske made:&quot;Nobody was saving... Well, when you're fourth, fifth in line, you're just riding. You can't go anywhere. Like what happened on the restart was, I mean, we would get to Joey's bumper, push him a little bit, but you're not going to shove the 22 through the 12. But this didn't start until you became the fourth car line. When you're the fourth car in line, you're not really the factor anymore. The biggest mistake here is them letting the 34 get clear on the outside.&quot;Brad Keselowski wrapped the 193-lap race among the top ten drivers, securing a P10 finish. Meanwhile, Team Penske drivers Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney concluded the event in 16th and 23rd place. On the other hand, Chase Briscoe won the YellaWood 500.&quot;They’re pushing me&quot;: Brad Keselowski got candid about his teammates' performance in the 2025 seasonAhead of the spring Talladega Superspeedway race, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski appeared in a media day availability. During the pre-race press conference, Keselowski pointed out how his teammates, Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece, have been pushing him to his limits this season.The RFK driver has witnessed one of his worst seasons in 2025 so far since his rookie year. As the season comes to its end, Keselowski has yet to secure a win with only two races remaining. He also missed his playoff contention, and his teammates ranked above him.In light of this situation, Brad Keselowski told the media:“They’re pushing me, which is good. I don’t want it to be a one-directional relationship where I was pushing them. Maybe I got a little more than I hoped for (laughing), but I really like the intensity that both of them have. Ryan has brought a level of thoroughness that is very impressive and the effort that comes with that. Ryan and Chris are two great race car drivers.&quot;The #6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver ranks 20th in the Cup Series points table with 710 points. Meanwhile, Chris Buescher ranks three spots above in P17 with 854 points and five top-5 finishes. Following that, Ryan Preece is in 18th place with 798 points and three top-five finishes with a pole position at Richmond Raceway.