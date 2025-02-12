Brad Keselowski’s wife Paige manifesting ‘the only gift’ for RFK driver-owner on his birthday

RFK Racing co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski turned 41-years-old on February 12. The #6 Ford driver will be celebrating his birthday on the qualifying day for the Daytona 500. Meanwhile, his wife, Paige, is manifesting the one gift her husband would truly wish for this weekend—winning the Great American Race.

Keselowski is set to make his 16th start in the Daytona 500 this season. Despite being one of the best superspeedway racers on the grid, the prestigious Harley J. Earl Trophy has eluded the #6 RFK Racing driver for over a decade and a half. He has a third-place best result but has failed to finish the race in his previous two starts.

Kicking off Speedweeks at Daytona on his birthday, Keselowski has an extra source of motivation—his wife, Paige, who is manifesting a long-awaited Daytona 500 victory for him. She shared a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter), wishing her husband the "biggest birthday" gift — the checkered flag for this Sunday's race.

"Happy Happy Birthday to our favorite guy! We love you @keselowski 🎉 . I’m wishing you the biggest birthday week yet with the only gift I know you want 🏁!" her post read.

After dating for several years, Brad Keselowski and Paige White tied the knot on February 10, 2017. Their first daughter, Scarlett, was born two years before their marriage. In 2019, they welcomed their second daughter, Autumn. The 2012 NASCAR champion later became a boy dad with the birth of their son, Maize in 2023.

Ahead of the 2025 Daytona 500 weekend, RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski and his wife, Paige, celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. The former marked the occasion with a simple yet adorable post, sharing a picture of them riding horses on a beach with the caption:

"8 years riding together, Happy Anniversary Paige!"

Brad Keselowski's wife penned heartfelt message celebrating eighth anniversary

Paige Keselowski penned a heartfelt reply to her husband Brad Keselowski’s simple yet adorable anniversary post. She expressed her gratitude, thanking him for loving her and their three kids. Calling their life together a "crazy, beautiful" adventure, she described it as the best thing that ever happened to her.

She wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Thank you for loving me and these babies. This crazy beautiful life has been the best thing I’ve been a part of. Happy Anniversary, BK. I love you. 💕"

Keselowski will aim to turn his wife's manifestation into reality by capturing his first Daytona 500 victory this weekend. The qualifying session is set for Wednesday, (Feb. 12), followed by the Duel races on Thursday, (Feb. 13). The Great American Race is scheduled for Sunday, (Feb.16), at 2:30 PM ET. Catch Keselowski and the rest of the field live on FOX and MRN.

