Brad Keselowski, Toni Breidinger among the star drivers to help Ryan Blaney in his noble cause 

Ryan Blaney’s new event, Pickle for a Purpose, brings together top NASCAR drivers like Brad Keselowski and Toni Breidinger to support brain health awareness. The Ryan Blaney Family Foundation shared the news on X, confirming that Brad Keselowski will take part in the charity pickleball event. The event will stream live on NASCAR’s YouTube channel on May 13 at 8:30 PM ET.

The official announcement was shared on the X handle of the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation. It read:

“🎉 The lineup is 🔥 We’re thrilled to welcome @keselowski to Pickle for a Purpose! Catch all the action May 13 at 8:30pm ET, live on NASCAR’s YouTube. 🎟️ Register now to bid in the silent auction: https://rbffpickleball25.cbo.io.”

Pickle for a Purpose is part of a campaign started by Ryan Blaney through his family’s foundation. It raises money and spreads awareness for brain-related health issues. The Ryan Blaney Family Foundation was created in 2018 to support families dealing with Alzheimer’s disease and concussions—conditions that have personally affected the Blaney family.

According to the foundation’s website, their main goal is to provide resources and raise awareness for people and families impacted by brain health challenges. Their work includes direct help, education, and partnerships with groups like the Alzheimer’s Association and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC).

Ryan Blaney’s grandfather Lou Blaney died from Alzheimer’s at the age of just 69, and two other close relatives suffered severe concussions—one on the track, the other in a work accident. The family’s struggle in finding the right care and support turned into a movement to help others. That movement is now taking the form of events like Pickle for a Purpose, where Brad Keselowski and others join forces to drive funding and visibility for under-discussed issues in public health.

In a previous tweet, other drivers like Toni Breidinger, who’s made headlines as a rising star in stock car racing, were announced to be taking part. Along with her, Corey Lajoie and Brendan Jones will also make an appearance.

“Go win the Coke 600. That’s where my emotions are at” — Brad Keselowski resets after Kansas heartbreak

Brad Keselowski was heading for his best finish of the season at Kansas Speedway when a tire blew out and ended his race early. He was running second and gaining on Chase Elliott when the tire failed going into Turn 1 on Lap 194. His car hit the wall, and he finished 37th. This was his fifth DNF in the first 12 races of the 2025 season.

In a post-race interview shared by Frontstretch on X, Keselowski described the moment the tire gave way. When asked if he had any warning, he replied:

“Just one big boom.”

“We blew a tire entering turn one and just got in the fence.”

Despite the setback, Brad Keselowski remained focused on what comes next. He added:

“Go win the Coke 600. That’s where my emotions are at.”

The crash was another blow in what’s been a difficult season for the RFK Racing co-owner. He has yet to earn a top-10 finish in 2025 and currently sits 33rd in the points standings. Still, Brad Keselowski saw signs of progress in the car’s speed at Kansas. He started deep in the field but passed several top drivers, including Kyle Larson, to move into contention before the tire issue.

Reflecting on the bigger picture, Keselowski admitted the year hasn’t gone to plan so far. Still, he’s staying optimistic, pointing to Kansas as a step forward. Now, Keselowski is looking ahead to the Coca-Cola 600, one of NASCAR’s biggest races. His focus has shifted to making the most of that event and turning the tide on a tough start to the year.

