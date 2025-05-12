“Go win the Coke 600”: Brad Keselowski after frustrating end to Kansas race

Brad Keselowski crashed out of the Kansas race while running second, and his post-race comments made it clear he's now focused on the next big event — the Coca-Cola 600. The interview shared by Frontstretch on X showed his reaction after a blown tire ended what could’ve been his best finish of the season.

The clip was posted shortly after the race ended on May 11. The tweet was captioned,

“"Go win the Coke 600. That's where my emotions are at." @keselowski blows tire in stage three while running second, looks forward to running Coke 600.”

In the interview, Keselowski said there was no warning before the tire blew. When asked if he saw it coming, he described it as “just one big boom.” The crash happened on Lap 194 while he was second, closing in on Chase Elliott. It ended his race early, giving him a 37th-place finish.

“We blew a tire entering turn one and just got in the fence,” he explained. (0:03 onwards)

“We put ourself in positions like that, you win races…Today was a step forward for us,” he added.

Even after another DNF, Brad Keselowski didn’t sound defeated. He believes the team is starting to find speed and that the bad luck will eventually turn around.

“Go win Coke 600. That’s where my emotions are at,” he said.

He admitted it’s been a tough season, but he’s not giving up. He said they’ll keep pushing and try to bring fast cars to future races, especially the Coca-Cola 600.

“Just a lot of things coming together or not coming together. That’s how sport goes.”

Keselowski started at the back of the field but raced his way to the front. He passed Kyle Larson and was close to the lead when the tire blew. It was another rough ending in a season full of them. He now has five DNFs and no top-ten finishes in the first 12 races of 2025. He sits 33rd in the points standings.

Brad Keselowski to run patriotic paint scheme in Coca-Cola 600

On May 7, Brad Keselowski visited the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. He was there to reveal a new paint scheme for his No. 6 RFK Racing Ford. The design, featuring BuildSubmarines.com, honors the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Force and will run during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

Keselowski has always shown support for the military. After wins, he often waves the American flag. He said it was important to recognize the service of Navy Sailors and civilian workers. In a quote shared by Jayski.com, Brad Keselowski said,

“It was an incredible honor to visit Kings Bay and spend time with the brave Sailors.”

“If our sport can help raise awareness and inspire more Americans to be part of that mission... I’m proud to play a small role in it,” he added.

The Coca-Cola 600, scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 25, gives Keselowski a chance to improve his performance and honor the military on Memorial Day weekend.

