Brad Keselowski urges NASCAR team owners to take more responsibility for lack of respect in race

Brad Keselowski has spoken out about the lack of accountability among NASCAR team owners, urging them to take responsibility for the drivers' behavior on track. He shared how, in the past, car owners played a bigger role in disciplining drivers who caused unnecessary wrecks.

The comments were made in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, which later shared a clip of the conversation on X. It was captioned:

"👊🏼 "I think #NASCAR ruled with an iron fist, but so did the team owners." @RFKracing's Brad @keselowski speaks on the lack of responsibility current owners have & doesn't agree with the "finger pointing" toward the sanctioning body to fix things."

Keselowski, a co-owner of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, stressed that team owners used to take a firmer stance when drivers damaged their cars. In the video, Keselowski explained how NASCAR’s approach to discipline has changed over the years. He recalled when team owners strictly enforced consequences for wrecking cars, often leading to drivers losing their contracts if they failed to meet expectations.

"If you look back 10-20 years ago, NASCAR ruled with an iron fist in team ownerships," Keselowski said. "There were a lot of owners that if they tore their cars up, you wouldn’t get a contract next year."

Keselowski expressed concerns about drivers facing fewer consequences for reckless behavior, leading to a lack of respect on the track. He remarked that instead of internally addressing the issue, several team owners now expect NASCAR to step in and impose penalties.

"I’m seeing a lot of finger-pointing at NASCAR to go fix it," he added. "But these things kind of worked themselves out on their own because the car owner addressed it."

Speaking from his perspective as both a driver and a team co-owner, Keselowski suggested that if he were in charge of a team dealing with a reckless driver, he would take immediate action.

"I would probably sit the driver down until they figure out that this is an unacceptable standard," he stated.

The #6 driver is set to compete in the upcoming race at Darlington Raceway, hoping to turn things around after a disappointing start to the season. Brad Keselowski ranks 30th in the driver standings with 102 points, trailing the leader by 157 points after seven races.

Brad Keselowski on Blue Origin and Jeff Bezos’ 2006 NASCAR Visit

Brad Keselowski recently shared his thoughts on an unexpected NASCAR connection to space technology. The RFK Racing driver reacted to a resurfaced story about Amazon owner Jeff Bezos visiting Team Penske in 2006 to learn about the team's engineering and operational strategies for his space company, Blue Origin.

Blue Origin, founded by Bezos, focuses on reusable rocket technology and reducing the cost of space travel. The company's connection to NASCAR first came to light through a post by NASCAR journalist Alan Cavanna. Cavanna wrote on X:

"Watching @tubi…2006 Martinsville race. @MattYocum gave an interesting mid-race report on Jeff Bezos visiting @Team_Penske to learn more about organization setup and the team’s use of 'rocket science.' It was for a new project… Blue Origin."

Keselowski, intrigued by the backstory, quote-tweeted Cavanna’s post, writing:

"This story is legendary. I’ve always wanted to know what @JeffBezos learned from that trip."

Brad Keselowski also races alongside his ownership duties. While his average starting position is 25th, his average finishing position is 25.143. He has also not led any laps or won a pole position so far this season.

