Brad Perez announced as part-time driver for Alpha Prime Racing’s #45 NASCAR Xfinity entry

Brad Perez will run selected NASCAR Xfinity Series races for Alpha Prime Racing in the upcoming 2024 season, as announced by the team on Monday, (January 8).

The 26-year-old will drive the #45 Chevrolet Camaro in his partial schedule with a sponsorship backing from longtime partners Weiss Sand & Clay LP and Apex Coffee Roasters.

Perez will make his first start of the 2024 Xfinity Series season at Circuit of the Americas on March 23. However, Alpha Prime Racing did not announce what other races Perez will compete in 2024.

According to the team release, Brad Perez will act as the team’s development driver and he will be named the team’s official reserve driver in 2024. He will also help in setting up the team’s new in-shop simulator

The longtime sponsor, Apex Coffee Roasters is excited to partner with Perez in another season. In a statement, the company said:

“We are looking forward to this year’s race at COTA, which will mark our third year partnering with Brad. The name and colors of Apex Coffee Roasters were chosen because of our love for racing. Brad’s dedication to his craft, and to his sponsors has been great to see, and we’ve enjoyed being a small part of his journey, and cant wait to see what this new season will bring for him.”

Brad Perez excited to progress his NASCAR career with Alpha Prime Racing

Emerging NASCAR Xfinity driver feels elated for the opportunity to continue driving in the NASCAR National Series in 2024. He is looking for this opportunity to learn from veterans in the Alpha Prime Racing and equally excited for the COTA race.

In a team release, Perez said:

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to progress my career with Alpha Prime Racing,” Perez said. “This is a great environment for me to learn from veterans on this squad and show my talent. I’m excited to get to COTA in our Weiss Sand & Clay Camaro and have a good day and grow on what we accomplished at Road America last year.”

Brad Perez made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Watkins Glen International with Emerling-Gase Motorsports in 2022, where he finished P20. He has made seven Xfinity starts so far in the last two years. He will look to add more starts to his 2024 schedule at Alpha Prime Racing.