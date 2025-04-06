Brandon Jones makes feelings known after first triumph since Ty Gibbs deliberately wrecked him three years ago

Joe Gibbs Racing's Brandon Jones shared his thoughts after an emotional return to Victory Lane in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway. The win comes three years after a controversial on-track incident with Ty Gibbs that robbed him of a victory in Martinsville.

On Saturday, Brandon Jones started on the front row, lining up second behind pole sitter Christopher Bell. Primed to claim his maiden of the season, the Atlanta native kept his No. 20 Toyota among the front runners. Capturing the lead with 12 laps to go, the JGR driver crossed the finish line after a late restart.

Reflecting upon the same, Jones talked to the media post-race and said (via Speedwaydigest.com),

"This is just one I wanted to make a statement in. Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, some extremely talented Cup drivers in this field today. Sam McAulay, these Joe Gibbs Racing guys, this pit crew, unbelievable. That's what it takes to win these races. Everyone needs to be bought in, everybody's got to be at their highest level. "

He added :

"But what an insane couple of years to get back over here, get back mentally to know I'm back in a really good race car to win races again. It feels really good."

The race marks Brandon Jones' sixth Xfinity Series victory, ending a 98-race winless streak. His last opportunity for a checkered flag was in October 2022 at Martinsville Speedway. He was leading on the final lap when his then teammate Ty Gibbs made contact with his No. 54 Toyota, sending him spinning into the wall.

The move resulted in Jones finishing in 23rd, ending his chances to advance to the championship four. Earlier that year, in April, Jones had secured his fifth career win in Martinsville.

However, Jones's Darlington win signals his return to championship contention, ranking seventh in the standings with four top-10 and two top-five finishes.

Brandon Jones sets a new benchmark after 10 seasons in the Xfinity Series

Brandon Jones has made a solid case for longevity after ten seasons in the Xfinity Series. Returning to JGR in 2025, the former JR Motorsports driver has hit a career milestone before turning 30.

NASCAR reporter Joseph Srigley shared an X (formerly Twitter) post, noting that Jones is now the youngest driver to record the most Xfinity Series starts. He wrote :

"Interesting stat about @BrandonJonesRac — who enters his tenth season of NXS competition in 2025, with @JoeGibbsRacing. Jones (who turns 28 in February) enters the season having dethroned Kyle Busch as the driver to make the most Xfinity starts before the age of 30."

Brandon Jones, 28, has passed 39-year-old Kyle Busch, who has made 367 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts until 2024. Meanwhile, Jones has competed in 302 races with two years left until he turns 30.

