BREAKING: Jimmie Johnson set to retire from full-time racing

NASCAR Cup Series legend and current NTT IndyCar Series driver Jimmie Johnson has shocked the worldwide racing fraternity by announcing his retirement from full-time racing commitments in all forms of motorsport. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has decided to dial back on his yearly racing schedule after competing in America's premier open-wheeled racing series since 2021.

Johnson's first year at IndyCar saw him run only street and road courses, with the Chip Ganassi Racing driver taking on the challenge of ovals this year. His performances so far have left his fans, team and himself wanting more, as Johnson tries to adapt to the vastly different style of driving in an open-wheeled car. The El Cajon, California native plans on taking it easy and ticking items off his racing bucket list from next year, with no more than 10 events throughout the season.

Jimmie Johnson's teammates at Chip Ganassi Racing, Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti, played key roles in his decision, as the former Hendrick Motorsports driver took a trip to England to attend the famed Goodwood Festival of Speed. The 47-year-old elaborated on the reasons behind cutting down on his racing appearances to AP News and said:

“It’s been an interesting process to feel so fulfilled with the experience and then also try to make a decision. In the big scheme of things, there is so much life-planning going on with the kids. We’ve always had an idea of trying to live abroad for a year or two. We love Colorado and want to spend more time there, and there’s just so much swirling personally and professionally that I just wanted to take some time and make the decision not on the back of a positive or negative experience on the racetrack.”

NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is retiring from full-time racing.



His 2023 schedule remains unclear. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is retiring from full-time racing.His 2023 schedule remains unclear. https://t.co/8HXwzNTztS

With his cameo appearances in various other motorsport series such as the IMSA SportsCar Championship, Jimmie Johnson could well be seen running in endurance races such as Le Mans. Who knows, he might even be one of the drivers selected to drive Hendrick Motorsport's Garage 56 entry.

Jimmie Johnson's future in the world of motorsports

As the 2023 schedule for Jimmie Johnson remains unclear, it is hard to answer the question of what lies ahead for the 47-year-old. Johnson, who has managed to make a name for himself all over the world, arguably more so than any other NASCAR driver, has various options to choose from.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES @IndyCar



will not compete full-time in the NTT “This was a difficult choice for me, but in my heart I know it’s the right one." @JimmieJohnson will not compete full-time in the NTT #INDYCAR SERIES next season. “This was a difficult choice for me, but in my heart I know it’s the right one."@JimmieJohnson will not compete full-time in the NTT #INDYCAR SERIES next season. https://t.co/3a2UnFHxE9

Johnson's prior appearances in sports car endurance racing could see him back in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, or maybe Le Mans as a bucket-list item. Speaking on his chances in endurance racing, he said:

“You know me and endurance sports, and the double sounds awesome, I’ve always had this respect for the guys who have done the double (Coca-Cola 600 and Indy 500). I would say it is more of a respect thing than a bucket-list item, and I’d love to put some energy into that idea and see if I can pull it off.”

His flexibility in 2023 could also mean he could be one of the frontrunners to drive the Hendrick Motorsports Garage 56 entry in France. After all, he has seven Cup Series titles to his name, with the same team.

Conor Daly @ConorDaly22 Been great to get to know you and share the track with you @JimmieJohnson ! Nothing but respect for embracing the challenge of @IndyCar Been great to get to know you and share the track with you @JimmieJohnson! Nothing but respect for embracing the challenge of @IndyCar 🤝 https://t.co/HiC3wuB12t

Despite his retirement, Jimmie Johnson is bound to be remembered as one of the greatest in the history of motorsports.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far