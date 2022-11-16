BREAKING: Ty Gibbs to race full-time in NASCAR Cup Series for Joe Gibbs Racing

2022 Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs will replace Kyle Busch as the fourth driver in Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) for the 2023 Cup Series season.

JGR has promoted Gibbs from Xfinity to the Cup Series following his impressive performance in the lower division of NASCAR. After winning the 2021 ARCA Menards Series Championship, the 20-year-old followed it up with a dominating championship in the Xfinity Series season.

Ty Gibbs will drive the #54 Toyota for the team owned by his grandfather, Joe Gibbs. He will bring the car number he campaigned for in the Xfinity Series with him, marking an exit from the #18 car that has been with the organization since its debut in the sport in 1992. JGR, however, intends to utilize the #18, used by Busch in future years.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native ended the 2022 Xfinity season as a seven-time winner, clinching his maiden Xfinity Championship with a dominating victory at Phoenix Raceway. That triumph was marked by tragedy with the death of his father, Coy Gibbs, who was also the vice chairman and chief operating officer at the organization and died suddenly in his sleep just hours after his NASCAR title.

At the age of 20, Gibbs has shown huge promise in the Xfinity Series. In just 51 career Xfinity starts, he has won 11 races, scored 33 top-10 finishes, won eight poles, and led 1,234 laps.

Gibbs made 15 Cup appearances in the 2022 season as a replacement for the injured 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch. His best performance came at Michigan Speedway, where he crossed the finish line in tenth place.

As of now, no sponsorship details have been released yet.

Crew chief Chris Gayle will move from Xfinity to Cup Series with Ty Gibbs

Ben Beshore, who served as the crew chief of Kyle Busch’s #18 will not be the crew chief of Ty Gibbs. Crew chief Chris Gayle, who led Gibbs to his maiden Xfinity title, will move on with him to serve in the same role in the Cup Series next season.

Joe Gibbs Racing @JoeGibbsRacing Chris Gayle, who served as crew chief during his NASCAR Xfinity Championship season, will move with Gibbs to serve as crew chief in the Cup Series.



JGR intends to utilize the No. 18 in the NASCAR Cup Series in future years.



(end) Chris Gayle, who served as crew chief during his NASCAR Xfinity Championship season, will move with Gibbs to serve as crew chief in the Cup Series.JGR intends to utilize the No. 18 in the NASCAR Cup Series in future years. (end)

Gayle also worked in the Cup Series for JGR as the crew chief for Erik Jones and has secured two Cup wins under his belt.

Ty Gibbs and his crew chief Chris Gayle will be seen in action next year in the Cup Series at the preseason race Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.

Poll : 0 votes