NASCAR 2023 Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series season calendar released

Terry Labonte (#5) and Elton Sawyer (#27) bring the field to the start of the First Union 400 at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 1996 (Photo by ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images)
Rahul Ahluwalia
ANALYST
Modified Sep 15, 2022 08:33 PM IST

Leading up to the third NASCAR playoffs race in 2022, the governing body has managed to keep interest in the sport dialed in after announcing the official 2023 season calendar. As race fans gear up to see their favorite drivers battle it out to make it into the next round of the playoffs this Sunday at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, the 2023 season promises to provide even more excitement.

The second year in action for the Next Gen car is bound to have something to please every type of fan, from historical tracks making a comeback to first-time venues, alongside the usual fan favorites.

In our 75 years, we've never seen a schedule this diverse. https://t.co/K6qFenbZeL

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum just like this year. The new venue did raise some eyebrows in the stock car racing fraternity, but as many found out, it was a hit amongst new fans with 70% of the fans attending a NASCAR race for the first time. The miniature track allowed fans unparalleled access to the race and created a one-of-a-kind event.

The highest echelon in stock car racing also plans to revisit one of its most historic tracks, the North Wilkesboro Speedway, next year. The short track is situated on US Route 421 near Charlotte, North Carolina, which last hosted a Cup Series race in 1996. The historic track is the perfect venue for die-hard fans of the sport to experience the old days of stock car racing.

TRUCK RACING RETURNS TO NWS! 🙌The @NASCAR_Trucks have been added to the 2023 All-Star weekend lineup. 📰: bit.ly/NWSTRUCKS https://t.co/QZYLcOWVFh

The Truck Series, renamed the Craftsman Truck Series, with Craftsman returning as the title sponsor for the junior series, also pays homage to the old days with a visit to Milwaukee Mile Speedway. The 1.0-mile-long track last saw a race held in 2009.

September 11 1903 � The first race at the Milwaukee Mile in West Allis, Wisconsin is held. It is the oldest major speedway in the world https://t.co/Oen1nfTHd3

One of the biggest attractions of the 2023 season calendar comes in the form of NASCAR going street racing for the first time in history. The Chicago Street Course is all set to witness the Cup as well as Xfinity Series races on a temporary track constructed just for the event, right in the middle of the city, on public roads.

As part NASCAR’s announcement of the ‘23 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series schedules, the first-ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend featuring Cup Series will be joined by the NASCAR Xfinity Series on July 1-2, 2023. https://t.co/tp1S3gpeea

Darlington Raceway will once again be the first playoff race for the sport, with the order of the 10 playoffs races remaining unchanged.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series season calendars

The 2023 Cup Series season calendar is as follows:

DateRace/Track
Sunday, February 5Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)
Thursday, February 16Duel at Daytona
Sunday, February 19DAYTONA 500
Sunday, February 26Auto Club
Sunday, March 5Las Vegas
Sunday, March 12Phoenix
Sunday, March 19Atlanta
Sunday, March 26COTA
Sunday, April 2Richmond
Sunday, April 9Bristol Dirt
Sunday, April 16Martinsville
Sunday, April 23Talladega
Sunday, April 30Dover
Sunday, May 7Kansas
Sunday, May 14Darlington
Sunday, May 21North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race)
Sunday, May 28Charlotte
Sunday, June 4World Wide Technology Raceway
Sunday, June 11Sonoma
Sunday, June 25Nashville Superspeedway
Sunday, July 2Chicago Street Race
Sunday, July 9Atlanta
Sunday, July 16New Hampshire
Sunday, July 23Pocono
Sunday, July 30Richmond
Sunday, August 6Michigan
Sunday, August 13Indianapolis Road Course
Sunday, August 20Watkins Glen
Saturday, August 26Daytona
Sunday, September 3Darlington*
Sunday, September 10Kansas*
Saturday, September 16Bristol*
Sunday, September 24Texas*
Sunday, October 1Talladega*
Sunday, October 8Charlotte Roval*
Sunday, October 15Las Vegas*
Sunday, October 22Homestead-Miami*
Sunday, October 29Martinsville*
Sunday, November 5Phoenix (Championship)*

The 2023 Xfinity Series season calendar is as follows:

DateRace/Track
Saturday, February 18Daytona
Saturday, February 25Auto Club
Saturday, March 4Las Vegas
Saturday, March 11Phoenix
Saturday, March 18Atlanta
Saturday, March 25COTA
Saturday, April 1Richmond
Saturday, April 15Martinsville
Saturday, April 22Talladega
Saturday, April 29Dover
Saturday, May 13Darlington
Saturday, May 27Charlotte
Saturday, June 3Portland
Saturday, June 10Sonoma
Saturday, June 24Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, July 1Chicago Street Race
Saturday, July 8Atlanta
Saturday, July 15New Hampshire
Saturday, July 22Pocono
Saturday, July 29Road America
Saturday, August 5Michigan
Saturday, August 12Indianapolis Road Course
Saturday, August 19Watkins Glen
Friday, August 25Daytona
Saturday, September 2Darlington
Saturday, September 9Kansas
Friday, September 15Bristol*
Saturday, September 23Texas*
Saturday, October 7Charlotte Roval*
Saturday, October 14Las Vegas*
Saturday, October 21Homestead-Miami*
Saturday, October 28Martinsville*
Saturday, November 4Phoenix (Championship)*

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season calendar is as follows:

Friday, February 17Daytona
Friday, March 3Las Vegas
Saturday, March 18Atlanta
Saturday, March 25COTA
Saturday, April 1Texas
Saturday, April 8Bristol Dirt
Friday, April 14Martinsville
Saturday, May 6Kansas
Friday, May 12Darlington
Saturday, May 20North Wilkesboro
Friday, May 26Charlotte
Saturday, June 3World Wide Technology Raceway
Friday, June 23Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, July 8Mid-Ohio
Saturday, July 22Pocono
Saturday, July 29Richmond
Friday, August 11Lucas Oil IRP*
Sunday, August 27Milwaukee*
Friday, September 8Kansas*
Thursday, September 14Bristol*
Saturday, September 30Talladega*
Saturday, October 21Homestead-Miami*
Friday, November 3Phoenix (Championship)*

(*playoff races in bold)

