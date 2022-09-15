NASCAR 2023 Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series season calendar released

Leading up to the third NASCAR playoffs race in 2022, the governing body has managed to keep interest in the sport dialed in after announcing the official 2023 season calendar. As race fans gear up to see their favorite drivers battle it out to make it into the next round of the playoffs this Sunday at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, the 2023 season promises to provide even more excitement.
The second year in action for the Next Gen car is bound to have something to please every type of fan, from historical tracks making a comeback to first-time venues, alongside the usual fan favorites.
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum just like this year. The new venue did raise some eyebrows in the stock car racing fraternity, but as many found out, it was a hit amongst new fans with 70% of the fans attending a NASCAR race for the first time. The miniature track allowed fans unparalleled access to the race and created a one-of-a-kind event.
The highest echelon in stock car racing also plans to revisit one of its most historic tracks, the North Wilkesboro Speedway, next year. The short track is situated on US Route 421 near Charlotte, North Carolina, which last hosted a Cup Series race in 1996. The historic track is the perfect venue for die-hard fans of the sport to experience the old days of stock car racing.
The Truck Series, renamed the Craftsman Truck Series, with Craftsman returning as the title sponsor for the junior series, also pays homage to the old days with a visit to Milwaukee Mile Speedway. The 1.0-mile-long track last saw a race held in 2009.
One of the biggest attractions of the 2023 season calendar comes in the form of NASCAR going street racing for the first time in history. The Chicago Street Course is all set to witness the Cup as well as Xfinity Series races on a temporary track constructed just for the event, right in the middle of the city, on public roads.
Darlington Raceway will once again be the first playoff race for the sport, with the order of the 10 playoffs races remaining unchanged.
2023 NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series season calendars
The 2023 Cup Series season calendar is as follows:
|Date
|Race/Track
|Sunday, February 5
|Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)
|Thursday, February 16
|Duel at Daytona
|Sunday, February 19
|DAYTONA 500
|Sunday, February 26
|Auto Club
|Sunday, March 5
|Las Vegas
|Sunday, March 12
|Phoenix
|Sunday, March 19
|Atlanta
|Sunday, March 26
|COTA
|Sunday, April 2
|Richmond
|Sunday, April 9
|Bristol Dirt
|Sunday, April 16
|Martinsville
|Sunday, April 23
|Talladega
|Sunday, April 30
|Dover
|Sunday, May 7
|Kansas
|Sunday, May 14
|Darlington
|Sunday, May 21
|North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race)
|Sunday, May 28
|Charlotte
|Sunday, June 4
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|Sunday, June 11
|Sonoma
|Sunday, June 25
|Nashville Superspeedway
|Sunday, July 2
|Chicago Street Race
|Sunday, July 9
|Atlanta
|Sunday, July 16
|New Hampshire
|Sunday, July 23
|Pocono
|Sunday, July 30
|Richmond
|Sunday, August 6
|Michigan
|Sunday, August 13
|Indianapolis Road Course
|Sunday, August 20
|Watkins Glen
|Saturday, August 26
|Daytona
|Sunday, September 3
|Darlington*
|Sunday, September 10
|Kansas*
|Saturday, September 16
|Bristol*
|Sunday, September 24
|Texas*
|Sunday, October 1
|Talladega*
|Sunday, October 8
|Charlotte Roval*
|Sunday, October 15
|Las Vegas*
|Sunday, October 22
|Homestead-Miami*
|Sunday, October 29
|Martinsville*
|Sunday, November 5
|Phoenix (Championship)*
The 2023 Xfinity Series season calendar is as follows:
|Date
|Race/Track
|Saturday, February 18
|Daytona
|Saturday, February 25
|Auto Club
|Saturday, March 4
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, March 11
|Phoenix
|Saturday, March 18
|Atlanta
|Saturday, March 25
|COTA
|Saturday, April 1
|Richmond
|Saturday, April 15
|Martinsville
|Saturday, April 22
|Talladega
|Saturday, April 29
|Dover
|Saturday, May 13
|Darlington
|Saturday, May 27
|Charlotte
|Saturday, June 3
|Portland
|Saturday, June 10
|Sonoma
|Saturday, June 24
|Nashville Superspeedway
|Saturday, July 1
|Chicago Street Race
|Saturday, July 8
|Atlanta
|Saturday, July 15
|New Hampshire
|Saturday, July 22
|Pocono
|Saturday, July 29
|Road America
|Saturday, August 5
|Michigan
|Saturday, August 12
|Indianapolis Road Course
|Saturday, August 19
|Watkins Glen
|Friday, August 25
|Daytona
|Saturday, September 2
|Darlington
|Saturday, September 9
|Kansas
|Friday, September 15
|Bristol*
|Saturday, September 23
|Texas*
|Saturday, October 7
|Charlotte Roval*
|Saturday, October 14
|Las Vegas*
|Saturday, October 21
|Homestead-Miami*
|Saturday, October 28
|Martinsville*
|Saturday, November 4
|Phoenix (Championship)*
The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season calendar is as follows:
|Friday, February 17
|Daytona
|Friday, March 3
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, March 18
|Atlanta
|Saturday, March 25
|COTA
|Saturday, April 1
|Texas
|Saturday, April 8
|Bristol Dirt
|Friday, April 14
|Martinsville
|Saturday, May 6
|Kansas
|Friday, May 12
|Darlington
|Saturday, May 20
|North Wilkesboro
|Friday, May 26
|Charlotte
|Saturday, June 3
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|Friday, June 23
|Nashville Superspeedway
|Saturday, July 8
|Mid-Ohio
|Saturday, July 22
|Pocono
|Saturday, July 29
|Richmond
|Friday, August 11
|Lucas Oil IRP*
|Sunday, August 27
|Milwaukee*
|Friday, September 8
|Kansas*
|Thursday, September 14
|Bristol*
|Saturday, September 30
|Talladega*
|Saturday, October 21
|Homestead-Miami*
|Friday, November 3
|Phoenix (Championship)*
(*playoff races in bold)
