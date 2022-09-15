NASCAR 2023 Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series season calendar released

Leading up to the third NASCAR playoffs race in 2022, the governing body has managed to keep interest in the sport dialed in after announcing the official 2023 season calendar. As race fans gear up to see their favorite drivers battle it out to make it into the next round of the playoffs this Sunday at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, the 2023 season promises to provide even more excitement.

The second year in action for the Next Gen car is bound to have something to please every type of fan, from historical tracks making a comeback to first-time venues, alongside the usual fan favorites.

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum just like this year. The new venue did raise some eyebrows in the stock car racing fraternity, but as many found out, it was a hit amongst new fans with 70% of the fans attending a NASCAR race for the first time. The miniature track allowed fans unparalleled access to the race and created a one-of-a-kind event.

The highest echelon in stock car racing also plans to revisit one of its most historic tracks, the North Wilkesboro Speedway, next year. The short track is situated on US Route 421 near Charlotte, North Carolina, which last hosted a Cup Series race in 1996. The historic track is the perfect venue for die-hard fans of the sport to experience the old days of stock car racing.

The Truck Series, renamed the Craftsman Truck Series, with Craftsman returning as the title sponsor for the junior series, also pays homage to the old days with a visit to Milwaukee Mile Speedway. The 1.0-mile-long track last saw a race held in 2009.

One of the biggest attractions of the 2023 season calendar comes in the form of NASCAR going street racing for the first time in history. The Chicago Street Course is all set to witness the Cup as well as Xfinity Series races on a temporary track constructed just for the event, right in the middle of the city, on public roads.

Darlington Raceway will once again be the first playoff race for the sport, with the order of the 10 playoffs races remaining unchanged.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series season calendars

The 2023 Cup Series season calendar is as follows:

Date Race/Track Sunday, February 5 Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum) Thursday, February 16 Duel at Daytona Sunday, February 19 DAYTONA 500 Sunday, February 26 Auto Club Sunday, March 5 Las Vegas Sunday, March 12 Phoenix Sunday, March 19 Atlanta Sunday, March 26 COTA Sunday, April 2 Richmond Sunday, April 9 Bristol Dirt Sunday, April 16 Martinsville Sunday, April 23 Talladega Sunday, April 30 Dover Sunday, May 7 Kansas Sunday, May 14 Darlington Sunday, May 21 North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race) Sunday, May 28 Charlotte Sunday, June 4 World Wide Technology Raceway Sunday, June 11 Sonoma Sunday, June 25 Nashville Superspeedway Sunday, July 2 Chicago Street Race Sunday, July 9 Atlanta Sunday, July 16 New Hampshire Sunday, July 23 Pocono Sunday, July 30 Richmond Sunday, August 6 Michigan Sunday, August 13 Indianapolis Road Course Sunday, August 20 Watkins Glen Saturday, August 26 Daytona Sunday, September 3 Darlington* Sunday, September 10 Kansas* Saturday, September 16 Bristol* Sunday, September 24 Texas* Sunday, October 1 Talladega* Sunday, October 8 Charlotte Roval* Sunday, October 15 Las Vegas* Sunday, October 22 Homestead-Miami* Sunday, October 29 Martinsville* Sunday, November 5 Phoenix (Championship)*

The 2023 Xfinity Series season calendar is as follows:

Date Race/Track Saturday, February 18 Daytona Saturday, February 25 Auto Club Saturday, March 4 Las Vegas Saturday, March 11 Phoenix Saturday, March 18 Atlanta Saturday, March 25 COTA Saturday, April 1 Richmond Saturday, April 15 Martinsville Saturday, April 22 Talladega Saturday, April 29 Dover Saturday, May 13 Darlington Saturday, May 27 Charlotte Saturday, June 3 Portland Saturday, June 10 Sonoma Saturday, June 24 Nashville Superspeedway Saturday, July 1 Chicago Street Race Saturday, July 8 Atlanta Saturday, July 15 New Hampshire Saturday, July 22 Pocono Saturday, July 29 Road America Saturday, August 5 Michigan Saturday, August 12 Indianapolis Road Course Saturday, August 19 Watkins Glen Friday, August 25 Daytona Saturday, September 2 Darlington Saturday, September 9 Kansas Friday, September 15 Bristol* Saturday, September 23 Texas* Saturday, October 7 Charlotte Roval* Saturday, October 14 Las Vegas* Saturday, October 21 Homestead-Miami* Saturday, October 28 Martinsville* Saturday, November 4 Phoenix (Championship)*

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season calendar is as follows:

Friday, February 17 Daytona Friday, March 3 Las Vegas Saturday, March 18 Atlanta Saturday, March 25 COTA Saturday, April 1 Texas Saturday, April 8 Bristol Dirt Friday, April 14 Martinsville Saturday, May 6 Kansas Friday, May 12 Darlington Saturday, May 20 North Wilkesboro Friday, May 26 Charlotte Saturday, June 3 World Wide Technology Raceway Friday, June 23 Nashville Superspeedway Saturday, July 8 Mid-Ohio Saturday, July 22 Pocono Saturday, July 29 Richmond Friday, August 11 Lucas Oil IRP* Sunday, August 27 Milwaukee* Friday, September 8 Kansas* Thursday, September 14 Bristol* Saturday, September 30 Talladega* Saturday, October 21 Homestead-Miami* Friday, November 3 Phoenix (Championship)*

(*playoff races in bold)

