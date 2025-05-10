Brenden Queen shows remorse despite clinching ARCA win in Kansas

Brenden Queen recorded his second victory of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season at Kansas Speedway on Friday, May 9. Notably, Queen’s maiden victory of the season came last month during the Ride the 'Dente 200 race at Daytona International Speedway.

Queen was visibly ecstatic as he dismounted his car to celebrate what was his second career victory. During a post-race interview with FOX Sports reporter Amanda Busick, the 27-year-old revealed the secret behind the speed in his No. 28 Chevrolet SS.

"Pinnacle Racing Group, baby," exclaimed Brenden Queen. "Right here, Off Axis got the mullet on the helmet and that baby was flapping in the wind tonight."

To end the day on an even sweeter note, Queen planned on taking his entire crew to Waffle House. However, he was quick to add that failing to win the race at Phoenix is still on his mind.

"We haven’t had a waffle and I let one get away at Phoenix. And of course that’s going through my mind at the end of this race but, at the same time, that’s what a racecar driver lives for is an opportunity to redeem yourself. These guys worked so hard on this car," he added.

Brenden Queen had the fastest long-run car and led the most laps as well. Thanks to his final restart, “Butterbean” edged Joe Gibbs Racing driver William Sawalich by 0.275 seconds to the finish line.

Expand Tweet

Brenden Queen expressed gratitude towards Lee Pulliam

After bagging his first victory of the season at Daytona, Brenden Queen expressed his gratitude towards four-time NASCAR Whelen All-American Series national champion Lee Pulliam. Queen claimed that joining forces with Pulliam allowed him to be where he is today.

"I just had a really good opportunity and was able to get with Lee Pulliam the last two years, win some CARS Tour stuff and win the CARS Tour championship," Brenden Queen said in a statement (via Racing America). "That led me to the opportunity in the Truck last year where we had some good runs, a really good run at Wilkesboro."

Queen won the zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock championship in 2024, driving for Lee Pulliam Performance. In his first start with Pulliam (back in 2022), Queen emerged victorious in the South Carolina 400 held at South Carolina’s Florence Motor Speedway.

"He changed my life. Not even racing, just having a brother for life. That’s always a memory I’m going to have, driving into victory lane talking to him on the phone with the car running," Queen added.

Next, Brenden Queen will visit Charlotte Motor Speedway for his fifth race of the season. Named General Tire 150, the 100-lap event will stream live on FOX Sports 1, Friday, May 23, at 6 p.m. ET. Fans can also listen to its radio coverage on ARCARacing.com.

