Brennan Poole to drive in Xfinity Series with Alpha Prime Racing in 2024

Alpha Prime Racing on Thursday (November 9) announced that the organization has signed Brennan Poole for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Poole, who last drove a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule back in 2017, will drive the #44 Chevrolet, with Finance Pro Plus and Macc Door Systems to continue serving as his sponsorship partners for the 2024 season.

The 32-year-old will be paired with Ryan Ellis, who is also set to run the full-time with Alpha Prime in 2024.

Brennan Poole is excited to announce his 2024 NASCAR plans and is looking forward to working with his new team.

As reported by tobychristie.com, Poole expressed his emotions on working with Alpha in the Xfinity Series.

“I’m grateful to Tommy [Joe Martins], for giving me another opportunity. And to have another shot to race full-time again I think it’s huge for me in my career at this point. I’m still scrapping to get back in there.”

“When he started talking to me about coming there to drive, obviously, I was excited about the opportunity, but then the more time that I started talking with Tommy the more I started to believe we could do some really good things together next year.

“I feel like we got one of the best guys in the series” – Alpha Prime Racing owner on Brennan Poole

Alpha Prime Racing owner Tommy Joe Martins is excited to have Poole behind the wheel of one of their race cars in the 2024 season.

As reported by tobychristie.com, team owner Martins said:

“We are very excited. I feel like we got one of the best guys in the series. Obviously, I’ve known Brennan now for a while. We were competing against him a whole lot this year in the part of the field we’re in and it was really more of an annoyance for me because I was like, good, grief man. We keep having to race Brennan every week. An we’d show up and we’d be around him all the time. So I was really watching him drive a lot more closely and just always felt like he was maximizing their day. He did a really good job of that. So a lot of that [credit] goes to him”

Driving the #6 Chevy for JR Motorsports on a part-time basis, Brennan Poole finished the season at 24th place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship standings.