Brexton Busch shares adorable video of trying to sign mother Samantha Busch’s forehead to practice his autographs

Brexton Busch, son of two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch, poked fun at his mother, Samantha, on social media. He posted a video of himself trying, and failing, to practice his autographs on his mother’s forehead using a permanent marker.
Born in May 2015, Brexton is a third-generation racecar driver who began competing at the age of five. Just five months later, he won his first race at Mountain Creek Speedway and continued to rack up victories through the years. Most recently, he claimed the 2025 Tulsa Shootout Jr. Sprint Championship, earning his first Golden Driller trophy.
The 10-year-old shared the short video of him trying to sign his mother's forehead on Instagram, which Samantha Busch reposted and wrote:
“It's a no for me! You?” the mother of two wrote as she added a poll asking whether her son can sign their foreheads or not.
By 16, Brexton Busch plans to join the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series alongside his father. The father-son duo looks to share a truck until the Brexton is old enough to run on superspeedways (the minimum age allowed at Daytona and Talladega is 18). If Brexton eventually makes the NASCAR Cup Series, he would join Kyle and Uncle Kurt as the third Busch in the premier series.
Both Kyle and Kurt are Cup Series champions, with the former winning the title with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2015 and 2019. Brexton's father is also the winningest driver in the sport's history, having won 232 races across the three national series (Cup, Xfinity, and Truck)—with his latest victory coming from a Truck race at Atlanta Motor Speedway last February.
This weekend, Kyle Busch will compete in the Go Bowling at The Glen, a 90-lap race around the 2.45-mile road course. Driving the #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, he’s aiming for his first win of the season as he pushes to secure a spot in the playoffs, with only three races left in the regular season.
“I don't see Brexton doing anything else”: Brexton Busch's mother Samantha on his racing career
Earlier this week, Brexton Busch's mother, Samantha, answered a fan question asking whether she sees her children exploring other types of motorsports. She responded by saying she doesn't see Brexton doing anything else.
In an Instagram post, Samantha Busch said:
“I don't see Brexton doing anything else. There's really no time for him to explore more stuff.”
She also touched on her daughter Lennix's interests, including gymnastics and dancing, adding:
“Lennix, on the other hand, is trying gymnastics and soon dance. Tho she loves the track.”
Meanwhile, Samantha Busch is a social media influencer and entrepreneur who hosts her pop-up store, called Samantha Busch Shop, during NASCAR race weekends. She met Kyle Busch in a racing event in 2007 before getting married three years later. They welcomed their firstborn child, Brexton, in 2015 before Lennix was born via surrogate in 2022.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.