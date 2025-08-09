Brexton Busch shares adorable video of trying to sign mother Samantha Busch’s forehead to practice his autographs

Brexton Busch, son of two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch, poked fun at his mother, Samantha, on social media. He posted a video of himself trying, and failing, to practice his autographs on his mother’s forehead using a permanent marker.

Ad

Born in May 2015, Brexton is a third-generation racecar driver who began competing at the age of five. Just five months later, he won his first race at Mountain Creek Speedway and continued to rack up victories through the years. Most recently, he claimed the 2025 Tulsa Shootout Jr. Sprint Championship, earning his first Golden Driller trophy.

The 10-year-old shared the short video of him trying to sign his mother's forehead on Instagram, which Samantha Busch reposted and wrote:

Ad

Trending

“It's a no for me! You?” the mother of two wrote as she added a poll asking whether her son can sign their foreheads or not.

Samantha Busch's Instagram story - Source: Brexton Busch via @samanthabusch on IG

By 16, Brexton Busch plans to join the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series alongside his father. The father-son duo looks to share a truck until the Brexton is old enough to run on superspeedways (the minimum age allowed at Daytona and Talladega is 18). If Brexton eventually makes the NASCAR Cup Series, he would join Kyle and Uncle Kurt as the third Busch in the premier series.

Ad

Both Kyle and Kurt are Cup Series champions, with the former winning the title with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2015 and 2019. Brexton's father is also the winningest driver in the sport's history, having won 232 races across the three national series (Cup, Xfinity, and Truck)—with his latest victory coming from a Truck race at Atlanta Motor Speedway last February.

This weekend, Kyle Busch will compete in the Go Bowling at The Glen, a 90-lap race around the 2.45-mile road course. Driving the #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, he’s aiming for his first win of the season as he pushes to secure a spot in the playoffs, with only three races left in the regular season.

Ad

“I don't see Brexton doing anything else”: Brexton Busch's mother Samantha on his racing career

Earlier this week, Brexton Busch's mother, Samantha, answered a fan question asking whether she sees her children exploring other types of motorsports. She responded by saying she doesn't see Brexton doing anything else.

In an Instagram post, Samantha Busch said:

“I don't see Brexton doing anything else. There's really no time for him to explore more stuff.”

Ad

She also touched on her daughter Lennix's interests, including gymnastics and dancing, adding:

“Lennix, on the other hand, is trying gymnastics and soon dance. Tho she loves the track.”

Samantha Busch's Instagram story - Source: @samanthabusch on IG

Meanwhile, Samantha Busch is a social media influencer and entrepreneur who hosts her pop-up store, called Samantha Busch Shop, during NASCAR race weekends. She met Kyle Busch in a racing event in 2007 before getting married three years later. They welcomed their firstborn child, Brexton, in 2015 before Lennix was born via surrogate in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.