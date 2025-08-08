"Don't see Brexton doing anything else": Kyle Busch's wife shares insight into son's racing ambitions

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, recently shared an insight into her 9-year-old son, Brexton's, racing ambitions and career through her social media. She also shared her daughter, Lennix's, interests at the moment, and the activities she's trying. Kyle Busch's son is a rising star in dirt racing, competing in various races throughout the year and traveling around the country.

Brexton was born in 2015 to Kyle Busch and Samantha and began his racing career at just five years old, with his first outing in the Beginner Box Stock division at the Millbridge Speedway, Salisbury. Busch's son also runs the iconic No. 18 car, popularised by his dad through his racing achievements during his stint with the Joe Gibbs Racing team.

Samantha Busch was replying to a fan's question, where she recently shared an insight into her children's lives. She shared a picture along with her reply that showed her daughter sitting in a racing car. Samantha Busch wrote (via her Instagram story):

"I don't see Brexton doing anything else; there's really no time for him to explore more stuff. Lennix, on the other hand, is trying gymnastics and soon dance. Tho she loves the track."

Samantha Busch's Instagram Story via Instagram@samanthabusch

Kyle Busch, on the other hand, finished 20th during the last Cup Series at Iowa Speedway last weekend. The 40-year-old driver, racing for the Richard Childress Racing team, hopes to secure his spot in the 2025 playoffs by winning one of the remaining three races in the regular season.

Kyle Busch is keeping his son away from a similar aggressive mentality to his

Kyle Busch, who is famous for his "rowdy" reputation in NASCAR, has mellowed down a lot after the introduction of new phases into his life, like marriage and fatherhood. The two-time Cup winner recently opened up on how he is shaping his son's approach to racing, competition, and aggressive driving style.

Fatherhood has displayed a new side of Busch that fans had never seen before, and how he aims to shape Brexton's approach to his life also shows the changes in his mindset that have happened over the years.

"The fire I have to go out and be successful for me—to win and do everything—is the same as what I see in Brexton for himself. I feel like my fire and desire I have for him is probably less, because I’m trying to instill in him the notion that you’re going to lose a hell of a lot more races than you’ll ever win. I was never taught that. I was taught ‘win or die'," Kyle Busch said via The Athletic.

Brexton Busch has already achieved numerous wins in his short career. He has won the Chili Bowl and the Golden Driller at the Tulsa Shootout. The 9-year-old also notched his first A-class win at Lucas Oil Speedway earlier this year.

