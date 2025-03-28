"Brexton reminds me of Kyle Larson": NASCAR fans in awe of Kyle Busch's son putting on a show against the big dogs

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and his nine-year-old son, Brexton Busch, went head-to-head for the first time in competition at Millbridge Speedway. The father-son showdown took place in the 600cc Winged Micros class, with Kyle winning a third-place finish while Brexton ended the race in sixth position.

Ad

The young racer’s performance left fans stunned, with a fan even drawing comparisons between Brexton and Cup Series champion Kyle Larson. The highly anticipated event saw Kyle Busch and Brexton competing in a 20-lap feature race on the 1/7-mile dirt track at Millbridge Speedway.

The father-son duo raced closely for much of the night, running neck-and-neck with Kyle in fifth and Brexton in sixth before the final restart. Kyle eventually moved up to third place, while Brexton held on to finish sixth in a field of 20 cars. Reflecting on the race, Kyle Busch was full of praise for his son’s efforts. He said,

Ad

Trending

“It was cool,” Busch said. “One of these days, we’ll get to battling it out and swapping back and forth, hopefully. But for a first-nighter, that’s definitely impressive for a 9-year-old to come on out here.” (via NASCAR)

The fan reactions to Brexton’s performance were highly positive. Many fans praised him for achieving this feat at a young age.

Ad

"Brexton reminds me of Larson and Chastain. Dude didn’t hesitate for a second to push into that high line when he saw you make it work," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"So nice of you Brex to let your dad finish better than you. Next time you don’t have to be a nice guy… Great job, Brexton !!!!" another said.

"This is so cool! Fun to watch you guys! I’d say Rowdy Nation gotta treat last night in my opinion 🤘🏻," a fan commented.

"Great race by father + son," another reaction read.

Ad

"Young man gonna grow into one heck of a driver. Great composure, pretty impressive," one fan added.

"It’s wild a 9-year-old has that much car control. Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree," another said.

During the qualifying round, both Buschs showed their speed. Kyle started fifth and Brexton seventh in the A Main.

Kyle Busch reacts to Brexton’s confidence before their duel

Before hitting the track, Brexton Busch playfully posted on X to challenge his father, about racing against a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. The nine-year-old posted,

Ad

"Can’t wait to kick my dad’s butt.⚡️🦖 @SERVPRO l @SportClips l @Lucas_Oil"

Kyle Busch was quick to respond to his son’s challenge with a warning of his own. Retweeting Brexton’s post, he wrote,

"You don’t want the smoke, pal. Hope you’re ready to rip the fence.😤"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The father-son exchange added to the excitement surrounding the race, as fans eagerly awaited their on-track showdown.

Millbridge Speedway has been a proving ground for both Kyle and Brexton, with Kyle winning the 600cc Winged Micro division championship in October 2024 after taking four wins that season. Brexton, following in his father’s footsteps, took the Restricted Micro division title the same year with the same number of wins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback