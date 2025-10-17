“Brilliant calls are not often highlighted, mistakes go viral”: NASCAR insider reacts to abrupt firing of Ty Dillon’s spotter

NASCAR insider Claire B Lang weighed in on the abrupt firing of Ty Dillon's spotter, Joe White. She described the spotter role as a 'hero to zero deal' and paid her respects to their pressure-filled work.

On Wednesday, October 15, the spotter for the No.10 car announced that he was let go by Kaulig Racing without any prior intimation. White had just landed at Talladega when he received the news.

The move comes just days after Dillon's final-stage skirmish with William Byron at Las Vegas. The whole ordeal has been attributed to a case of miscommunication between both parties. White alleges that he'd informed Byron's spotter about Dillon's impending pitstop, but the No.24 spotter refutes the claim.

Nonetheless, White has come to face the repercussions and is out of NASCAR for the time being. Lang highlighted the news in an X post and wrote,

"Yest. @TyDillon spotter @White_Joe47 @KauligRacing confirmed via X he was fired following last week’s incident at Las Vegas. The news made the rounds. Make no mistake there is tons of pressure on the spotters every second, and especially this weekend @TALLADEGA"

"It's a hero to zero deal. Brilliant calls are not often highlighted - mistakes go viral. It kind of blows my mind that these guys don't make more big mistakes - human. Such respect for what they do," she added.

The crash left William Byron 15 points below NASCAR's playoff cutline. He was in the running for a potential win before the incident occurred, as he'd just traded leads with Kyle Larson at the time. Notably, he'd also taken a Stage win and scored valuable points.

Kaulig Racing president explains how NASCAR drivers can't see hand signals

Kaulig Racing president, Chris Rice, commented on the Ty Dillon-William Byron controversy and offered some crucial information pertinent to the ongoing debate. While many argued that Dillon could've waved his hand to signal a pitstop, Rice begged to differ.

"You would have never seen his hand out the window. I don’t care, he could have had his hand all the way out the window. The only person you could have seen his hand out the window was SVG (Shane van Gisbergen), he has long enough hands. But everybody else, you’re not gonna see it,” Rice said via Racingnews

Rice took the blame game out of the equation, but admitted that the No.10 entry 'hasn't been great' either. He noted how Dillon was a second off pace and was on a different pit strategy compared to others.

In line with his comments, Dillon was running a lap down when the incident happened. His last good result was an eight-place finish at Echopark Speedway.

NASCAR has chosen to consult with the crew chiefs of both teams to review the incident, but hasn't announced any plans to alter pit stop procedures.

