“Got to Talladega. Got fired”: Ty Dillon’s spotter announces shocking news days after Las Vegas crash with William Byron 

Ty Dillon's spotter, Joe White, has shared that he got fired once he reached Talladega Superspeedway. The move comes just days after William Byron crashed into Dillon due to an apparent miscommunication.

During the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Byron had just conceded his lead to Kyle Larson in what was one of his better outings. The Hendrick Motorsports driver had won Stage 1, finished third in Stage 2, and was poised to contend for the win.

Dillon, on the other hand, was running 35th and a lap down when he abruptly dropped down to pit. Byron was caught off guard by the move and crashed nose-first into the No.10 Chevy.

Both drivers retired with heavy damage to their cars, while Dillon cleared himself of any wrongdoing. He'd hinted that a miscommunication must've been the leading cause.

Following the same, the spotter for the No.10 Chevy has taken the fall for the incident. White shared an X post that read,

"Got to Talladega. Parked the bus, got fired. In an uber to the airport to go home for the weekend."

The spotter had also mentioned that he wasn’t supposed to spot for Ty Dillon next year, but believed he’d still work with Kaulig in some capacity. The firing, however, has brought those plans to an abrupt halt.

Kevin Harvick adds blame to Ty Dillon for Las Vegas crash

Kevin Harvick weighed in on the Ty Dillon-William Byron crash and pointed fingers at the Kaulig Racing driver. The Cup Series veteran noted that Dillon didn't follow the usual protocol for pitting under green flag conditions.

On the latest episode of Happy Hour podcast, Harvick said,

"There's a number of things that could’ve gone a lot better here. You know, when they go back, the 10 car of Ty Dillon never put his hand out the window. Like when I was coming to pit road, I always would kind of weave my car, put my hand out the window to make sure that the guy behind me knew I was coming."

"Now the 10 spotter says that he told the 24 spotter, and the 24 driver says the spotter never told him. So there were a number of things that could’ve gone better right here in this situation,” he added.

Ty Dillon was marked one spot behind Byron at 37th. The 33-year-old has had a stretch of poor results, finishing outside the top-10 for 15 straight weekends. His only top-10 in 33 starts comes from an eighth-place finish at Echopark Speedway.

The highlight of his season so far is reaching the In-season challenge finals. However, he lost to Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs and missed out on a $1million prize money.

