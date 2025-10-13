“Hate it for Hendrick and the Chevrolet guys”: Ty Dillon makes feelings clear over William Byron’s severe Las Vegas wreck

Kaulig Racing driver Ty Dillon had an unfortunate moment during the South Point 400 held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. He was involved in a vicious crash with Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, resulting in a DNF for the duo.

The #24 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver had a good start for the 267-lap race on Saturday. He qualified among the top five drivers on the grid with a best time of 29.30 seconds, reaching a top speed of 184.28 mph. Meanwhile, Ty Dillon struggled to find a good pace since the start and began the race from P35.

With 31 laps to go, a miscommunication with William Byron led to a massive crash on the track while Ty Dillon slowed down to enter the pit road. The HMS driver, who ran second at the time, had nowhere to go and plowed into Dillon's #10 Ford Mustang from the back. The collision resulted in a DNF for the duo and collected John Hunter Nemechek in the aftermath.

Reflecting on the same, the Kaulig Racing driver told the press (via NBCsports):

"Yeah, it was a rough day for our team. There was something wrong with our car, and we were hoping to get back to the shop and diagnose that... Unfortunately, I hate it for Hendrick and the Chevrolet guys it happened that way. I’m not even looking out the mirror at that point. I’m just trying to hit my marks to get on pit road."

"He hit me hard. Unforunate way for that to happen. That was pretty much the line I had taken (to the pits) all day. I don’t think I was egregious in that. Maybe just a lack of information being transferred," he concluded.

William Byron wrapped the 267-lap race in P36, and Ty Dillon was one spot behind him in P37. Meanwhile, John Hunter Nemechek was able to recover from the crash and finished the Las Vegas race in P29.

"This one has had the most positive impact on me outside the car": Ty Dillon got candid on feelings about his rookie season with Kaulig Racing

Before landing a full-time seat with Kaulig Racing, Ty Dillon competed for Spire Motorsports as a full-time driver in 2023. During his stint with Spire, he drove the #77 Chevy and secured two top 15 finishes and five top 20 finishes with an average finish of 27.5.

In 2024, Dillon competed as a part-time driver for Kaulig Racing, along with Team AmeriVet and Richard Childress Racing. Following that, in 2025, he landed a full-time seat once again in the series with Matt Kaulig's team.

Reflecting on that, Ty Dillon told Big Play Sports Network:

“This one has had the most positive impact on me outside the car and inside the car. First of all, the speed has been really good. The best speed of any race car I’ve ever driven in my career in the Cup Series. But the support from Matt [Kaulig] himself, the drive to win, and just the way he treats his people is second to none, and that makes the difference."

Ty Dillon currently ranks 32nd in the Cup Series points table with 446 points to his credit. However, Dillon is still struggling to perform in the 2025 season. He has secured only one top ten finish in 32 starts. Additionally, he has led 17 laps with an average finish of 23.969 this season.

