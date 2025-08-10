  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series
  • "Bro gonna be scared of Victory Lane now": NASCAR world reacts as Connor Zilisch returns to watch Cup race with a plaster

By Zarec Sanchez
Published Aug 10, 2025 23:41 GMT
Connor Zilisch fan reaction
Fans shared their thoughts on Connor Zilisch at Watkins Glen International - Source: @TheJoe746 and @PontiRacing on X, Imagn

Connor Zilisch was in attendance for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, just a day after his scary fall in victory lane. His appearance was a relief to many fans as they shared their reaction on X, especially since he had been taken off the track on a stretcher and transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

For the unversed, Zilisch was in victory lane for winning the Mission 200 At The Glen (Xfinity Series) on Saturday. While standing on top of his #88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet to celebrate the win, his foot slipped and got hung up between the seat and door, resulting in an awkward fall.

The 19-year-old was supposed to enter the Go Bowling at The Glen (Cup Series) with Trackhouse Racing but was sidelined to recover. Trackhouse Racing posted on X a photo of Connor Zilisch watching the Cup race and wrote:

“Glad to have you back here today, (Connor Zilisch).”
As mentioned, fans were relieved to see Connor Zilisch out of the hospital and on the pit road. One fan decided to poke fun at the 19-year-old, saying:

“Bro gonna be scared of Victory Lane now 😬😬.”
“Awesome! That fall was so scary! I’m so glad he’s able to attend today!” another fan wrote.
“Feel better (Connor Zilisch) love ya buddy,” an X user commented.
“Great to see him back at the track already,” one fan stated.
Meanwhile, some fans expressed optimism about Zilisch’s future, with one even calling on Trackhouse Racing to add him to its Cup Series lineup already. While Zilisch currently races full-time for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, he is also signed as a development driver for Trackhouse Racing.

“I miss you already bro!!! Announce him to the Cup (Trackhouse Racing)!!” one fan wrote.
“This guy is the future of the sport,” another X user said.
So far this year, Zilisch has recorded six wins, 12 top-5s, and 14 top-10s to lead the standings ahead of JR Motorsports teammate and defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier. The series rookie also has 36 playoff points with three regular-season races remaining before the postseason kicks off at Bristol Motor Speedway next month.

“Grateful it wasn’t any worse”: Connor Zilisch shares health update after incident in victory lane at Watkins Glen

Connor Zilisch wrote a social media update about his evaluation in the hospital after a hard fall in victory lane at Watkins Glen International. The 19-year-old NASCAR driver said the CT scans are clear, but he sustained a broken collarbone.

In an X post, the #88 JR Motorsports driver said:

“Thank you everybody for reaching out today. I’m out of the hospital and getting better already. Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear, I just have a broken collarbone. Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn’t any worse.❤️”

Zilisch won the Xfinity Series race at the 2.45-mile New York road course ahead of Sam Mayer and Sammy Smith. Austin Hill finished in fourth place, followed by Carson Kvapil and Justin Allgaier. This means three of the four full-time JR Motorsports drivers are in the top five, with Allgaier scoring a top-10 finish.

About the author
Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

