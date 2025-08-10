"Bro gonna be scared of Victory Lane now": NASCAR world reacts as Connor Zilisch returns to watch Cup race with a plaster

Connor Zilisch was in attendance for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, just a day after his scary fall in victory lane. His appearance was a relief to many fans as they shared their reaction on X, especially since he had been taken off the track on a stretcher and transported to the hospital for further evaluation.For the unversed, Zilisch was in victory lane for winning the Mission 200 At The Glen (Xfinity Series) on Saturday. While standing on top of his #88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet to celebrate the win, his foot slipped and got hung up between the seat and door, resulting in an awkward fall. The 19-year-old was supposed to enter the Go Bowling at The Glen (Cup Series) with Trackhouse Racing but was sidelined to recover. Trackhouse Racing posted on X a photo of Connor Zilisch watching the Cup race and wrote:“Glad to have you back here today, (Connor Zilisch).”As mentioned, fans were relieved to see Connor Zilisch out of the hospital and on the pit road. One fan decided to poke fun at the 19-year-old, saying:“Bro gonna be scared of Victory Lane now 😬😬.”The Joe @TheJoe746LINKBro gonna be scared of Victory Lane now 😬😬“Awesome! That fall was so scary! I’m so glad he’s able to attend today!” another fan wrote.✨Channel 47 Silly Season Opinions✨ @racedaygirlieLINKAwesome! That fall was so scary! I’m so glad he’s able to attend today!“Feel better (Connor Zilisch) love ya buddy,” an X user commented.🍑sassypeach08🍑 @sassypeach08LINKFeel better @ConnorZilisch love ya buddy“Great to see him back at the track already,” one fan stated.Ponti Motorsports @PontiRacingLINKGreat to see him back at the track already. 💪Meanwhile, some fans expressed optimism about Zilisch’s future, with one even calling on Trackhouse Racing to add him to its Cup Series lineup already. While Zilisch currently races full-time for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, he is also signed as a development driver for Trackhouse Racing.“I miss you already bro!!! Announce him to the Cup (Trackhouse Racing)!!” one fan wrote.mXw @mXw47LINKI miss you already bro!!! Announce him to the Cup @TeamTrackhouse!!“This guy is the future of the sport,” another X user said.𝙰𝚕𝚎𝚡 𝙱𝚕𝚊𝚌𝚔𝚠𝚎𝚕𝚕 @alexrblackwellLINKThis guy is the future of the sport.So far this year, Zilisch has recorded six wins, 12 top-5s, and 14 top-10s to lead the standings ahead of JR Motorsports teammate and defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier. The series rookie also has 36 playoff points with three regular-season races remaining before the postseason kicks off at Bristol Motor Speedway next month.“Grateful it wasn’t any worse”: Connor Zilisch shares health update after incident in victory lane at Watkins GlenConnor Zilisch wrote a social media update about his evaluation in the hospital after a hard fall in victory lane at Watkins Glen International. The 19-year-old NASCAR driver said the CT scans are clear, but he sustained a broken collarbone.In an X post, the #88 JR Motorsports driver said:“Thank you everybody for reaching out today. I’m out of the hospital and getting better already. Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear, I just have a broken collarbone. Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn’t any worse.❤️”Zilisch won the Xfinity Series race at the 2.45-mile New York road course ahead of Sam Mayer and Sammy Smith. Austin Hill finished in fourth place, followed by Carson Kvapil and Justin Allgaier. This means three of the four full-time JR Motorsports drivers are in the top five, with Allgaier scoring a top-10 finish.