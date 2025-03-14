“Bro jumped out of a plane without a parachute”: NASCAR world reacts to Travis Pastrana’s “most extreme thing” comment on High Limit Racing

Travis Pastrana described his first time driving a 410 sprint car as the "most extreme thing" he'd done. Given his track record, the NASCAR world was surprised by Pastrana's comment, especially considering he once jumped off a plane without a parachute.

Pastrana joined the Kubota High Limit Series season-opening week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. However, he only participated in the testing session with mentorship from NASCAR champion Kyle Larson, who co-owns the sprint car series.

After the session, Pastrana, who previously drove stock, rally, and GT cars, claimed sprint cars are the "most extreme." Fans reacted to the 41-year-old's comment on X (formerly Twitter).

"Bro jumped out of a plane without a parachute," one fan wrote.

"From the same guy that jumped out of an airplane without a parachute," another X user commented.

"Damn!" one fan shared.

Some fans underscored the level of difficulty driving a sprint car. One of them described this type of racing discipline as "underrated", saying:

"These little cars are so underrated. We gotta spread the love to more people lol."

"No doubt," another fan wrote.

"Um....that says a lot," NASCAR Insider Jeff Gluck commented.

With Pastrana's comment, the Maryland native seemingly implied that sprint cars are more extreme than jumping off dirt tracks in rally cars and competing in the Daytona 500. According to him, it is also more extreme than his parachute stunt where Pastrana jumped from 12,500 feet without a chute in 2008.

"Hopefully have him in a car racing": High Limit Racing race team on Travis Pastrana

During the Las Vegas test session, Travis Pastrana drove the No. 199 sprint car for Ridge & Sons Racing. The race team hoped to improve Pastrana's pace in a sprint car enough to drive competitively on dirt.

Ridge & Sons Racing co-owner Brian Ridge said (via FloRacing):

"We thought it would be cool to get Travis in a Sprint Car so he can learn how to drive it. Travis was all about getting in it and getting to learn."

He added:

"We worked with him and his folks, and then worked with Kyle Larson’s folks [...] We’re going to teach (Travis), and then as he progresses, hopefully have him in a car racing."

Travis Pastrana driving the No. 67 Toyota Camry in the 2023 Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn

Ridge claimed that popular YouTuber Cleetus McFarland wanted to be at the test session alongside Pastrana at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. However, logistics didn't permit it. McFarland notably entered the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at Daytona with massive viewership.

