“Bro is stuck in JRM purgatory”: Fans react as Dale Jr.’s team makes major announcement for 2026

Dale Jr.’s prodigy, Sammy Smith, is set to remain with JR Motorsports for the 2026 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Fans online reacted positively as they shared their feelings on JRM retaining a rising American driver.Sammy Smith will be back in the 2026 NASCAR Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports as the driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet. This will be the third year that he is with the team, and he will be joined by longtime primary sponsors of Pilot, TMC Transportation, and Allstate Peterbilt Group. JR Motorsports CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller revealed confidence in the continuation of the partnership and the development of the progress achieved during the collaboration, and the championships next season.Smith has three career NASCAR Xfinity Series victories, including one this season at Rockingham Speedway, that assured him a place in the 2025 playoffs for the third consecutive year. Smith has a reputation for being a strong performer, and he is currently ranked as the No. 6 seed in the 12-dancer playoff grid and has recorded numerous top-five and top-ten finishes during the season. His consistent performances earned him a seat with JRM for the 2026 season. JR Motorsports announced the news on X:&quot;Signed, Sealed, and ready to Deliver in ‘26. @sammysmithSS returns to JR Motorsports in 2026 with backing from @PilotFlyingJ, @TMCTRANS, and @PeterbiltGroup.&quot;To which one of the fans online reacted in the comments section, writing:&quot;Bro is stuck in JRM purgatory.&quot;Jordan Brown @Jobro1227LINK@JRMotorsports @sammysmithSS @PilotFlyingJ @TMCTRANS @PeterbiltGroup Bro is stuck in JRM purgatoryAnother fan replied:&quot;The Missile returns.&quot;PEARLTOEJAM @TeaMooSalamiLINK@JRMotorsports @NASCAR_Xfinity @sammysmithSS @PilotFlyingJ @TMCTRANS @PeterbiltGroup The Missile returnsAnother penned:&quot;He’s shown some progress overall this year. Just need to be a little more consistent, and put himself in contention for wins.That being said, next year will be ' or get off the pot’.&quot;Jeff Bluck-Gianchi @Jeff_BluckLINK@JRMotorsports @sammysmithSS @PilotFlyingJ @TMCTRANS @PeterbiltGroup He’s shown some progress overall this year. Just need to be a little more consistent, and put himself in contention for wins. That being said, next year will be ‘💩or get off the pot’.Meanwhile, one said:&quot;Woohoo! Congrats Sammy! This is awesome news!&quot;Karl Lambert @wklambertphotogLINK@JRMotorsports @sammysmithSS @PilotFlyingJ @TMCTRANS @PeterbiltGroup Woohoo! Congrats Sammy! This is awesome news!Another wrote:&quot;Give him back the number 1&quot;JR Rigby @JrCamino8LINK@JRMotorsports @sammysmithSS @PilotFlyingJ @TMCTRANS @PeterbiltGroup Give him back the number 1One penned:&quot;Awesome!!&quot;Patti W @patti_wamboldLINK@JRMotorsports @sammysmithSS @PilotFlyingJ @TMCTRANS @PeterbiltGroup Awesome!!The re-signing of Sammy Smith with Dale Jr.'s team positively underscores his momentum and confidence as he approaches the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. The stability of remaining with the same team and sponsors is also a virtue since Smith can concentrate on the sport without worrying about the unknown in the future.Dale Jr.'s sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller praises Sammy Smith as JR Motorsports locks in 2026 returnDale Jr.'s sister, Kelley Earnhardt Mille,r confirmed that Sammy Smith will continue driving the No. 8 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports in the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season. Earnhardt Miller praised Smith and expressed excitement about building on their progress from the 2025 season while aiming for a championship run with the No. 8 team:&quot;We are thrilled to have Sammy (Smith), Pilot, TMC and Allstate Peterbilt Group back for 2026. It’s been a pleasure getting to know and work with Sammy these past two seasons and we’re looking forward to seeing what the future will hold next year after our run for a championship with the No. 8 team in 2025,&quot; Earnhardt Miller said in the official JRM statement.This agreement sets a foundation for growth, enabling Smith to focus on the current playoff push while looking forward to strong performances and a championship pursuit with Dale Jr.'s team in 2026.