Bubba Wallace, 23XI forge alliance with $306B magnate amid the legal court battle against NASCAR

23XI Racing announced on May 22, 2025, that Bubba Wallace's official soft drink partner, Coca-Cola Consolidated, will become the team's new sponsor amid their legal battle with NASCAR. The team shared the news via a post on their official X handle with a few images of Wallace holding a Coke can.

Front Row Motorsports and 23XI Racing have been in a legal battle with the governing body for the last year. The teams refused to sign the release clause in the new charter agreement, which prevents the racing teams from suing NASCAR. However, in December 2024, the teams were given a preliminary injunction to race without signing the clause, and no final verdict on the issue has been made yet.

Bubba Wallace had a couple of slow starts in the early stages of the 2025 season. However, he has been recovering and scoring multiple stage points to keep him competitive this season. Furthermore, the new partnership with the $306 billion (via Forbes) sponsor will boost his morale and help him solidify his spot on the team.

Reflecting on the same, the 23XI Racing team wrote:

"🥤 Big news! We’re proud to welcome @CokeCCBCC to the 23XI Racing family. Whether it’s cooling down after a race or celebrating in Victory Lane, Coke is Bubba’s go-to. Here’s to more iconic moments on and off the track."

Bubba Wallace ranks tenth in the Cup Series points table with 310 points to his credit. He has amassed four top-ten and two top-five finishes in 12 starts this season. Additionally, he has yet to reserve a win and secure his berth in the 2025 playoffs.

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace shared his thoughts on facing pressure from his teammate

Earlier this year, in April 2025, the Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace was featured in NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick's "Happy Hour" podcast. During the interaction, Wallace recalled his teammate, Tyler Reddick, making strides in the Cup Series and shared his thoughts about the pressure he felt from Reddick's success.

Recalling the same, the Mobile, Alabama, native told Harvick:

"Seeing the success of the 45, not from a jealousy standpoint, but it's like, 'I have the same stuff,' and I feel like I'm just as competitive as Tyler. I put all that weight on me, that pressure on me. So, I'm back in the gym, and nobody's telling me, 'Hey, you need to work out to run better; you need to be in more meetings to understand better.' I took that upon myself as, like, 'I'm doing just enough to get by, and that's not okay." [05:20]

Tyler Reddick leads Bubba Wallace in the Cup Series standings. Reddick ranks sixth with three top-five and four top-ten finishes in 12 starts this season.

