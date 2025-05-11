Bubba Wallace admits 23XI has lost the spark that once sealed his Kansas triumph

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace was recently featured in a media day availability ahead of the Kansas Speedway race. During the interview, the Cup Series driver opened up about his team losing the spark that helped him secure triumph at the 1.50-mile track nearly three seasons ago.

Not long ago, Toyota and 23XI Racing dominated the Kansas Speedway, with Wallace winning his second Cup Series win in 2022 and Tyler Reddick securing a win in 2023 at the 1.5-mile track. However, since the 2024 season, both drivers have struggled to land a solid finish at Kansas.

After Reddick's win in the second race of the 2023 season, Chevy drivers shifted the momentum and began dominating the track. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won the first race of the 2024 season on the 1.50-mile track, and his Chevy teammate Ross Chastain secured the second race of the season. Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace finished in P17 in both races. Reflecting on the lost spark, the 23XI driver stated (via SpeedwayDigest.com):

"I don't know where we got off pace there, but we did. But I think we know what we need to do there, so it's just a matter of getting back on the horse and doing it..."

"It's not like we're way out in left field from what we had a couple years ago. It's maybe one thing that's giving us the wrong feel. It's crazy. We just have to show up and, like I said, get back on the horse and get out there and ride," he added.

Bubba Wallace ranks eighth in the Cup Series driver's points table with 306 points. He secured four top-ten finishes and two top-five finishes, along with three unfortunate DNFs in 11 starts this season.

Bubba Wallace gave a humorous take on his Texas Motor Speedway ordeal

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace had a tough run at the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 4, 2025. He got involved in a major accident during the event at the 1.5-mile asphalt track, ending his day. Later, in a post-race interview, Wallace hilariously opened up about whom to blame for the accident.

The incident happened during the final stage of the 267-lap race when the #23 Toyota Camry XSE driver slid into the inside wall and went in front of Team Penske driver Joey Logano. This led to a multi-car wreck on the track during stage three of the Texas race.

Reflecting on the multi-car pile-up, Bubba Wallace hilariously told FOX (via X):

"No, I blame it on my team. It's never the driver's fault; the media or the fans are having a field day without one." [00:53 onwards]

"Yeah, it's chaos when you come here to Texas. So I just had a lapse in It. it doesn't take much to just get you off your rhythm, and I got bit by my mistake," Wallace added.

The 23XI Racing driver collected Front Row Motorsports driver Noah Gragson, Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger, Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman, and Garage 66 driver Chad Finchum in the accident. Meanwhile, Joey Logano took home this season's first win, and Bubba Wallace ended in P33.

