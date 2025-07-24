Bubba Wallace apologizes to spotter 'for the heart attack' moment as he shares a near-miss video with Christopher Bell at Dover  

Bubba Wallace shared footage of a close call at Dover Motor Speedway that almost derailed his top-10 run. The short clip captured him narrowly avoiding Christopher Bell's spin, while his spotter Freddie Kraft could be heard breathing a sigh of relief.Late into the final stage on Sunday's (July 20) race, Bell began on the frontrow during a rain-delayed restart, when he lost control off turn 4 and spun into oncoming traffic. One among many drivers who managed to evade him was Wallace, who went on to capture his seventh top-10 of the season.Reflecting upon the same, Wallace shared the clip on X with the following caption:&quot;Sorry for the heart attack @FreddieKraft 🙃 This one fired me up 🤣&quot;Bubba Wallace currently holds the last spot on the playoff standings. With five races left in the regular season, the #23 driver is yet to score a win. Notably, Wallace has been in the playoff bubble at 16th or 17th in the standings for a record 23 times in the Next Gen Era.With 23XI Racing set to compete as an open team until their preliminary injunction is granted, a playoff berth would secure Wallace's spot for the remainder of the season.A look back on Bubba Wallace's season so farBubba Wallace has had a pretty inconsistent season with strong runs often followed by a stretch of poor results. Before his seventh place finish at Dover Motor Speedway, the #23 driver finished outside the top-20 in four races.Furthermore, Wallace has also logged six DNFs in 21 starts, bringing his average finish to 19. He has led 106 laps so far but has failed to convert them into race wins.Meanwhile, his 23XI Racing teammate Tyler Reddick has racked up five top-5s that place him fifth in the driver's standings with 640 points. Wallace stands further back at 13th with 500 points.Nonetheless, Reddick has also fell short of expectations. Compared to last season when he was the regular season champion, Reddick has failed to even score a single win this year.23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin recently shared that his driver's middling results are a cause for concern.“I just know the resources that we’ve put in at 23XI and all of our drivers should win. That is the expectation that I have of them. Obviously, it is a result-based business, and if you don’t over time, you consider your options,” he shared via NBC Sports.Up next, Bubba Wallace heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a track where he won a stage and finished fifth last year. Fans can watch the 160-lap crown jewel event on TNT Sports at 2 PM ET, or listen to radio updates via SiriusXM Channel 90.