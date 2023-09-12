Bubba Wallace bites fans back after receiving backlash for "mental case" comments about Tyler Reddick

In classic Bubba Wallace style, the driver has offered his signature response to the critics of his playful "mental case" remarks regarding Tyler Reddick.

After the Hollywood Casino 400, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace added a light-hearted touch to the post-race banter when he playfully referred to his teammate and race winner Tyler Reddick as a "mental case."

Wallace's remark, made in good humor, highlighted the camaraderie shared between the two racers on and off the track. In a post-race interview, Wallace quipped:

"He’s a little mental case sometimes, but hey, it all works out, he got us the dub and proud of him."

The comment was made in jest, with Wallace's history of being scrutinized for his own racing mindset adding a self-deprecating touch.

However, the 29-year-old's offhand remark on Reddick garnered some attention online, drawing mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. It remains uncertain whether the responses were in good faith or simply internet trolling.

Fans took to social media to call Bubba out for his comments, with the 23XI Racing driver receiving serious backlash from the users who took the comment in a negative light.

Undoubtedly, Bubba Wallace was aware of the comments, as he took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the situation. He posted a tongue-in-cheek response, subtly poking fun at those who took his comment out of context.

"Dawh bubba can’t pick on his friends in interviews," Wallace wrote.

Bubba Wallace's playoff conundrum: How can the 23XI Racing driver still qualify?

Despite the lighthearted exchange, the larger narrative surrounding Wallace, post-Kansas, centers around his current standing, with the driver trailing 19 points below the cutline.

His path to advancement hinges on his performance at the upcoming Bristol race, which promises to be his most challenging yet.

Bubba Wallace's hopes took a hit at Kansas, where a flat tire followed by a collision with the wall, led to damage to the toe link, significantly impacting his chances. With only one top-10 finish at Bristol to his name, the pressure is on Wallace to deliver a standout performance at The Last Great Colosseum.

To secure a spot in the next round, Wallace needs a combination of stage points, a top-5 finish, and a stroke of misfortune for one or two competitors. The unfolding events of the first two rounds suggest that Wallace could be within striking distance of a transfer.

As the anticipation builds for the Bristol race, Bubba Wallace and 23XI are gearing up for the challenge, determined to overcome the odds and keep their championship aspirations alive. Fans eagerly await what promises to be a thrilling showdown at The Last Great Colosseum, where Wallace will aim to turn the tides and secure a spot in the next round of the NASCAR playoffs.