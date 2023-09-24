Bubba Wallace clinches pole position for NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas

23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace will be seen taking the green flag and leading the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 24. The #23 Toyota Camry TRD driver managed to qualify ahead of the field at the 1.5-mile-long intermediate track with a lap averaging 188.337 mph around the oval venue.

Clinching his second-ever career pole position in the sport's highest echelon, the Mobile, Alabama native took his first front-row start at Michigan Raceway last season. Managing to enter the Round of 12 during the 2023 postseason playoffs, Bubba Wallace's pole position can play a crucial part in the driver's first-ever appearance in the hunt for the championship title.

Elaborating to NBC Sports after his qualifying attempt, Wallace appreciated his team for giving him the machinery to go out and perform on the track and said:

“When it’s time to step up to the plate and deliver, this is what these guys do, and so it’s time. It’s the playoffs. It’s what you got to do. You got to show up in big time moments and make big time plays. So I’m excited for today, but the real task is tomorrow. But it’s good to start out on the right foot.”

With no buffer going into the first Round of 12 race, Wallace has the opportunity to tweak his strategy on race day to allow for early stage points and victories before trying to win the race outright. Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing's upturn in form continues as Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski make up P2 and P3 starting behind Bubba Wallace on Sunday.

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 race coverage starts at 3:00 p.m. ET, with the green flag dropping at 3:50 p.m. ET.

Bubba Wallace elaborates on the importance of track position going into Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race

Going into 400 miles of racing in the hot climate of Fort Worth, Texas, Bubba Wallace spoke on how track position plays an important role at Texas Motor Speedway.

Speaking in a post-race interview with Alex Weaver, the 23XI Racing driver and said:

"Here, with no PJ1 laid down, it's really a one-and-a-half groove racetrack. If we can control the destiny from the start, it's a good place to be."

Watch Bubba Wallace try and convert his pole position from Saturday into a strong performance on Sunday. The race goes live from Fort Worth, Texas tomorrow, September 24, 2023, at 3:50 p.m. ET on the USA Network.