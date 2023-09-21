NASCAR 2023: Prize money for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

After the Round of 16, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Fort Worth, Texas for the first race of Round of 12 – the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

The fourth playoff race of the season is expected to be exciting, as the Next Gen car will run for the third time at the Texas Motor Speedway.

The Texas Motor Speedway is a 1.5-mile-long track that has 20 degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, 24 degrees in Turns 3 & 4, and five degrees in straightaways.

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 can be watched live on USA Network and PRN. The race starts on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 3:30 pm ET. Along with the win, all the participating drivers in Texas will be racing for monetary incentives.

This year, the NASCAR Cup Series race in Fort Worth, Texas, has a prize pool of $8,955,060. Meanwhile, the Xfinity winning teams will be awarded with $1,377,593.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the total prize money pool that will be up for grabs at NASCAR's Texas weekend:

“Purses for Texas weekend incl all payouts, all positions, incl all charter payouts for competing as well as three-year performance $$, contingency awards, contribution to year-end pts fund, etc.: Cup: $8,955,060 Xfinity: $1,377,593”

The NASCAR Cup Series action in Fort Worth, Texas will begin with practice at 12:35 pm ET on Saturday, Sept. 23, followed by qualifying race at 1:20 pm ET and conclude with the main event on Sunday. The practice and qualifying can be watched live on USA Network and PRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400?

Heading to the Texas Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson occupied the top position on the board as the favorite to win the 400-mile race. Both the drivers have odds of +450 to win Sunday’s race, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com.

William Byron has the second-highest odds at +700, followed by Tyler Reddick at +800, Martin Truex Jr. at +800, Christopher Bell at +1100, Ryan Blaney at +1200, and Kyle Busch at +1200 to round out the top five.

They're followed by Chris Buescher (+1500), Chase Elliott (+1600), Brad Keselowski (+1600), Bubba Wallace (+1800), and Ross Chastain (+2200).

Watch the Cup Series in action at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 24.