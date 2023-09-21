NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway 

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 marks the 30th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and the fourth playoffs race of the season. The green flag is set to drop at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, September 24, at the Texas Motor Speedway.
A total of 36 drivers will compete over 267 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 19th annual Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 hosted by the Texas Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.
The 1.5-mile intermediate quad-oval track features 20 degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, 24 degrees in Turns 3 & 4, and five degrees in straightaways.
The venue started hosting NASCAR races in 1996 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and IndyCar Series.
Heading to the Texas Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson last week winner Denny Hamlin entered the Round of 12 as co-favorites in the odds table at +450 to win Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com.
William Byron, who is currently leading the playoff standings, holds the second-highest odds at +700 to claim the race.
They are followed by Tyler Reddick at +800, Martin Truex Jr. at +800, Christopher Bell at +1100, Ryan Blaney at +1200, and Kyle Busch at +1200 in the top-five highest odds.
Bubba Wallace Jr., the defending champion of the event, is coming into the race with the eight-highest odds at +1800.
Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Below are the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Texas Motor Speedway:
- Kyle Larson, +450
- Denny Hamlin, +450
- William Byron, +700
- Tyler Reddick, +800
- Martin Truex Jr., +800
- Christopher Bell, +1100
- Ryan Blaney, +1200
- Kyle Busch, +1200
- Chris Buescher, +1500
- Chase Elliott, +1600
- Brad Keselowski, +1600
- Bubba Wallace, +1800
- Ross Chastain, +2200
- Ty Gibbs, +2800
- Joey Logano, +3000
- Kevin Harvick, +3500
- Alex Bowman, +4500
- Erik Jones, +5500
- Daniel Suarez, +5500
- Aric Almirola, +10000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +15000
- Carson Hocevar, +15000
- Austin Dillon, +15000
- A.J. Allmendinger, +15000
- Michael McDowell, +25000
- Ryan Preece, +40000
- Justin Haley, +40000
- Harrison Burton, +40000
- Corey Lajoie, +40000
- Chase Briscoe, +40000
- Austin Cindric, +40000
- Zane Smith, +100000
- Ty Dillon, +100000
- Todd Gilliland, +100000
- JJ Yeley, +100000
- B.J. McLeod, +100000
The live telecast of 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 can be viewed on USA Network and PRN.