NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway 

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 marks the 30th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and the fourth playoffs race of the season. The green flag is set to drop at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, September 24, at the Texas Motor Speedway.

A total of 36 drivers will compete over 267 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 19th annual Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 hosted by the Texas Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 1.5-mile intermediate quad-oval track features 20 degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, 24 degrees in Turns 3 & 4, and five degrees in straightaways.

The venue started hosting NASCAR races in 1996 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and IndyCar Series.

Heading to the Texas Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson last week winner Denny Hamlin entered the Round of 12 as co-favorites in the odds table at +450 to win Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com.

William Byron, who is currently leading the playoff standings, holds the second-highest odds at +700 to claim the race.

They are followed by Tyler Reddick at +800, Martin Truex Jr. at +800, Christopher Bell at +1100, Ryan Blaney at +1200, and Kyle Busch at +1200 in the top-five highest odds.

Bubba Wallace Jr., the defending champion of the event, is coming into the race with the eight-highest odds at +1800.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Below are the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Texas Motor Speedway:

Kyle Larson, +450 Denny Hamlin, +450 William Byron, +700 Tyler Reddick, +800 Martin Truex Jr., +800 Christopher Bell, +1100 Ryan Blaney, +1200 Kyle Busch, +1200 Chris Buescher, +1500 Chase Elliott, +1600 Brad Keselowski, +1600 Bubba Wallace, +1800 Ross Chastain, +2200 Ty Gibbs, +2800 Joey Logano, +3000 Kevin Harvick, +3500 Alex Bowman, +4500 Erik Jones, +5500 Daniel Suarez, +5500 Aric Almirola, +10000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +15000 Carson Hocevar, +15000 Austin Dillon, +15000 A.J. Allmendinger, +15000 Michael McDowell, +25000 Ryan Preece, +40000 Justin Haley, +40000 Harrison Burton, +40000 Corey Lajoie, +40000 Chase Briscoe, +40000 Austin Cindric, +40000 Zane Smith, +100000 Ty Dillon, +100000 Todd Gilliland, +100000 JJ Yeley, +100000 B.J. McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 can be viewed on USA Network and PRN.