NASCAR 2023: Preview and odds for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway 

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 21, 2023 19:32 IST
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway
The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 marks the 30th race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and the fourth playoffs race of the season. The green flag is set to drop at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, September 24, at the Texas Motor Speedway.

A total of 36 drivers will compete over 267 laps in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the 19th annual Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 hosted by the Texas Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 1.5-mile intermediate quad-oval track features 20 degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, 24 degrees in Turns 3 & 4, and five degrees in straightaways.

The venue started hosting NASCAR races in 1996 and currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and IndyCar Series.

Heading to the Texas Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson last week winner Denny Hamlin entered the Round of 12 as co-favorites in the odds table at +450 to win Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com.

William Byron, who is currently leading the playoff standings, holds the second-highest odds at +700 to claim the race.

They are followed by Tyler Reddick at +800, Martin Truex Jr. at +800, Christopher Bell at +1100, Ryan Blaney at +1200, and Kyle Busch at +1200 in the top-five highest odds.

Bubba Wallace Jr., the defending champion of the event, is coming into the race with the eight-highest odds at +1800.

Opening odds for 2023 NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Below are the odds for all participating NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing at the Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. Kyle Larson, +450
  2. Denny Hamlin, +450
  3. William Byron, +700
  4. Tyler Reddick, +800
  5. Martin Truex Jr., +800
  6. Christopher Bell, +1100
  7. Ryan Blaney, +1200
  8. Kyle Busch, +1200
  9. Chris Buescher, +1500
  10. Chase Elliott, +1600
  11. Brad Keselowski, +1600
  12. Bubba Wallace, +1800
  13. Ross Chastain, +2200
  14. Ty Gibbs, +2800
  15. Joey Logano, +3000
  16. Kevin Harvick, +3500
  17. Alex Bowman, +4500
  18. Erik Jones, +5500
  19. Daniel Suarez, +5500
  20. Aric Almirola, +10000
  21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +15000
  22. Carson Hocevar, +15000
  23. Austin Dillon, +15000
  24. A.J. Allmendinger, +15000
  25. Michael McDowell, +25000
  26. Ryan Preece, +40000
  27. Justin Haley, +40000
  28. Harrison Burton, +40000
  29. Corey Lajoie, +40000
  30. Chase Briscoe, +40000
  31. Austin Cindric, +40000
  32. Zane Smith, +100000
  33. Ty Dillon, +100000
  34. Todd Gilliland, +100000
  35. JJ Yeley, +100000
  36. B.J. McLeod, +100000

The live telecast of 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 can be viewed on USA Network and PRN.

