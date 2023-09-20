NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Fort Worth, Texas, this weekend for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, which will be held at the Texas Motor Speedway. The race is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday (September 24) and can be watched on USA Network and PRN.

Ahead of the race, there will be a qualifying session, which will begin at 1:20 pm ET on Saturday (September 23) and can be viewed live on USA Network and PRN.

Expand Tweet

Sunday’s event will see 36 drivers battle it out for over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track in a 400-mile race. The track features 20 degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, 24 degrees in Turns 3 & 4, and five degrees in straightaways.

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick won last year’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 and will look to get his third win of the season. The venue currently hosts the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and IndyCar Series.

Expand Tweet

NASCAR has seen 14 different winners and six drivers with three wins, two drivers with two wins and one with five wins - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch (three wins), William Byron (five wins), Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick (two wins), Kyle Larson (three wins), Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr. (three wins), Denny Hamlin (three wins), Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen, Chris Buescher (three wins), Michael McDowell - in the first 29 races so far this season.

Where to watch NASCAR 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

Here is the latest telecast schedule for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at the Texas Motor Speedway:

Sunday, September 24, 2023

3:30 pm ET: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

The 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway will air on USA Network and PRN at 3:30 pm ET. Live streaming for the 30th point-paying race of the season will be available on the NBC Sports App, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

NBC and USA Network hold the TV rights for the second half of the 2023 Cup and Xfinity season. As a result, all the action in Fort Worth, Texas, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on USA Network and NBC Sports.

Fans can also watch the race by taking a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirecTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of another NASCAR Cup Series playoff weekend in Fort Worth, Texas.

Watch your favorite NASCAR drivers in action at the Texas Motor Speedway this coming weekend.