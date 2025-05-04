Bubba Wallace dives into 'pre-race paintball action' with fellow 23 XI Racing driver

23Xl Racing driver Bubba Wallace geared up for the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway by joining his teammate Tyler Reddick for some paintball action. The former shared an Instagram post capturing their day out in Fort Worth, Texas.

Wallace and Reddick head into their 11th start of the 2025 Cup Series season with four top-ten finishes each. While they're yet to secure a win, the 23Xl duo have found themselves in the podium places twice.

That being said, Wallace trails his teammate by seven points in the Driver's standings and is looking to take the lead with a ninth-place qualifying on Saturday, eight spots ahead of Reddick.

On the same day (May 3), Wallace uploaded an Instagram post, where he posed with Reddick, bearing paintball guns. He captioned the post:

"Lil pre-race paintball action today 🎨🔫"

In his last outing at Talladega Superspeedway, Bubba Wallace led five laps to grab a stage win over Joey Logano and initially finished 10th. However, due to Ryan Preece and Joey Logano being disqualified, he rose to 8th place. Reddick, meanwhile, finished six spots behind as Team Penske's Austin Cindric took home the win.

Reflecting upon the same, Wallace spoke to the media post-race and said (via Speedway Digest)

"I don't really know what to think as I think we were all waiting for a big wreck there at the end and it never happened. We ended up 10th, so that's a good day for us. We didn't need a new winner, but congrats to Austin (Cindric)."

Bubba Wallace heads into the Texas race with an 89-race winless streak. His last win came in 2022 at Kansas Speedway.

Bubba Wallace opens up about facing pressure from Tyler Reddick's success

Bubba Wallace recently went on Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast and spoke about feeling pressured by Tyler Reddick's success. The Alabama native revealed that he took stock of his own approach and saw that it didn't meet his expectations.

"Seeing the success of the 45, not from a jealousy standpoint but it's like 'I have the same stuff', and I feel like I'm just as competetive as Tyler. I put all that weight on me, that pressure on me. So, I'm back in the gym and nobody's telling me 'Hey, you need to workout to run better, you need to be in more meetings to understand better', I took that upon myself as like 'I'm doing just enough to get by and that's not okay'," Bubba Wallace said. (5:20 onwards)

Tyler Reddick secured three victories in the 2024 Cup Series season, while Wallace paled in comparison with none. Improving on his form, Wallace had a stellar launch to his 2025 season with a win at the Duel 2 qualifier for the Daytona 500.

However, the 31-year-old got caught up in a multi-car wreck at the season opener, resulting in a DNF that placed him down the order at 29th. Reddick managed to brave the wrecks and cautions to finish as runner-up for the event.

