Bubba Wallace drops adorable racetrack update featuring son Becks 'dripped out' in sponsor Columbia Sportswear's ensemble 

Bubba Wallace was seen alongside his wife Amanda and son Becks at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, March 23. He posted a heartwarming family photo from Homestead, in which little Becks rocked a drip from Columbia Sportswear, on Instagram.

Ad

Columbia Sportswear sent Becks a pink and black mini-firesuit that the little munchkin wore on the scheduled race day. Wallace shared the photo tagging his wife, with the following caption:

“Little man dripped out in that @columbia1938.@

(Source: Bubba Wallace/Instagram)

Columbia Sportswear is a longtime partner of Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 23XI Racing team. They first joined forces in 2020, back when the Alabama native used to drive the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports entry. In 2025, Columbia Sportswear will continue its multi-year sponsorship with 23XI Racing.

Ad

Trending

Wallace is in his fifth year with 23XI Racing, a three-car Cup Series team owned by Denny Hamlin and former NBA legend Michael Jordan. As of today, the speedster sits seventh in driver standings with 166 points to his name.

“My pit crew has been on fire,” said Bubba Wallace during a post-race interview at Homestead-Miami, via Speedway Digest. “Tremendous amount of work has gone into the last five years of this team to get to where we're at. We're not where we want to be, but we are damn sure competitive each and every stop.”

Ad

Wallace entered Homestead-Miami Speedway and led 56 laps en route to a P3 finish. Although it wasn’t the win he had been chasing for years now, Wallace knew that his team had left no stone unturned.

Bubba Wallace’s wife Amanda drops a four-word message following her husband’s Miami outing

Bubba Wallace won Duel 1 at Daytona International Speedway earlier this year, thus starting the year strong. However, he has not been able to finish inside the top five in any points-paying race until now.

Ad

Wallace’s P3 finish at Homestead-Miami is the highest he has placed so far this season. Needless to say, Amanda was proud of him. She uploaded a story, lauding her husband’s efforts, on Instagram. She wrote:

“We will take it.”

(Source: Amanda Wallace/Instagram)

For Wallace, the first box to check at Homestead was showing up and being competitive. He explained, as quoted by Speedway Digest:

Ad

"We all know when you are a race car driver, you want to show up and be competitive. We were that... It really made me think of our balance is very similar to what we've had the last two years, and we've just been average. So I was just praying for track position."

Next up for Bubba Wallace is the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. Scheduled for March 30, the 400-lap feature will be televised on Fox Sports 1 from 3 pm ET onwards with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Wallace has 14 starts at the half-mile, Virginian short track, eight of which are with his current team. His best finish of P4 at Martinsville came last year in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback