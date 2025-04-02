Bubba Wallace drops two-word reaction on his own NASCAR statistics

Bubba Wallace reacted to his 2025 NASCAR Cup Series statistics on his official social media account. The 23XI Racing driver, from his official X account, sarcastically reacted to the stats and wrote, "he sucks," by quote-tweeting a post.

Ad

Wallace recently quote-tweeted a post by Daniel Cespedes, where the latter uploaded a series of statistics of this season's Cup Series. It was regarding the highest percentage of laps run in the Top 3, 5, 10 and 20 in the last seven races.

Uploading the statistics, Cespedes, a NASCAR statistics expert, wrote:

"Bubba Wallace leads the series in percentage of laps run in the Top 3 and Top 5 to start the season. Drivers with the highest percentage of laps run in the Top 3/5/10/20 so far."

Ad

Trending

Wallace noticed the statistics and shared it with a caption as he wrote:

"He sucks."

Here's the post by the 23XI Racing driver on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

While it's true that Wallace's reaction was indeed sarcastic, he did not shy away from sharing his positive side this season. Positive side? Well, he was indeed fast this season, with the formidable speed in qualifying and then the race pace, something that the stats reflected.

The 23XI Racing driver leads Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing in the Top 3 in the highest percentage of laps run. In the Top 5 category, Wallace leads again from William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports.

Ad

In the Top 10, he takes third place behind Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Ryan Blaney of Team Penske. In the Top 20, he is in fourth place behind his teammate Tyler Reddick, Hendrick Motorsports' Larson and Byron.

Bubba Wallace makes his feelings known on NASCAR pressure

Bubba Wallace addressed the pressure of racing in NASCAR. During his recent appearance as a guest on CBS Mornings' Talk of the Table show, the 23XI Racing driver shared how grueling the schedule of racing in the top-tier stock car racing can be.

Ad

Speaking about it, here's what he said days after he finished third at the Cup Series race at Martinsville:

"So the last couple of weeks I've gotten the blues, like nervous. Like throughout practice, qualifying, and even in the race. I don't know why. We finished third in the last two weeks. So I'm gonna hope it keeps coming. It's working."

Ad

He added how demanding the sport becomes with 36 races in a calendar year, as he noted:

"No, it's exciting every time, and I think with the demands that our sport provides and the request it wants from you, you have to find the little joys in it. And these seasons are long. Our first off weekend is coming up here in two weeks, our first and only off weekend. So you have to find time and enjoy it."

Ad

Bubba Wallace (23) enters turn four during the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway - Source: Imagn

Bubba Wallace is racing in his eighth Cup Series season in NASCAR. The #23 driver has so far registered 255 races under his belt, racking up two wins, three pole positions and 49 Top 10s.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback