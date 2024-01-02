Bubba Wallace eager to “expedite” 23XI Racing’s 2024 NASCAR plans with teammate Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace is coming off a career-best season in 2023 and is poised to continue the momentum into 2024. With Tyler Reddick entering his second year with the team, Wallace wants to build on their success this year.

Wallace and 23XI Racing, co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, took a big step forward in 2023. The #23 Toyota driver showcased improvements across different tracks, contributing to the team's success as both drivers qualified for the playoffs and finished inside the top 10 in the standings.

Tyler Reddick, initially slated to join 23XI Racing in 2024, had a successful debut season with the team after an early start helped him notch up two victories and a deep playoff run in 2023.

Following his first season with teammate Reddick, Bubba Wallace admits that his early arrival has helped the team expedite its long-term plans after a stellar 2023 campaign.

“I think moving forward, with Tyler having a year with us and figuring it all out, I think it’s only going to expedite the process on where we want to be,” Wallace said (via NASCAR.com).

“I think, there’s a lot of races where we were the top performing two as a team, and I think we want to do that more. And so, we’ve got all the right people in the right spot. The new shop’s going to pump some new life into our guys and into ourselves, and we’re gonna go out and work our asses off this year.”

Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick showcased synergy throughout the season, which was evident from Wallace's improved road course performances after working closely with road course ace Reddick.

With a strong driver lineup, a new shop, a new logo, and a new Toyota body style, 23XI Racing is poised for an exciting season ahead. With these changes in the background, the team aims to become a consistent front-runner and eventually a championship contender.

Bubba Wallace and his wife Amanda celebrate their first anniversary

Bubba Wallace and his wife Amanda Wallace recently celebrated their first anniversary. The NASCAR couple exchanged vows on December 31, 2022, and recently celebrated the one-year milestone.

Amanda penned a note on Instagram expressing her excitement for what lies ahead of the couple. The note was accompanied by snaps from their wedding.

"Feeling on top of the world after our first year of marriage! Man, I wish we could go back and relive the most epic night our lives. So excited for many more years of marriage with the love of my life, @bubbawallace"

Reigning NASCAR Cup champion Ryan Blaney, who turned 30 on the same day, also sent a congratulatory message to the couple.