Bubba Wallace emphasizes the importance of “finding their mojo back” at Kansas Cup playoff race

Bubba Wallace spoke about 23XI Racing’s recent struggles at Kansas Speedway. He noted that the team needs to return to form at the 1.5-mile oval—especially considering he's on the verge of elimination from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

In 2022, 23XI delivered two Kansas victories thanks to Kurt Busch and Wallace. Tyler Reddick, who replaced Busch in the #45 Toyota, won again the following year. However, Chevrolet has taken the reins since the 2024 season, with triumphs coming from Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain.

Wallace is currently 27 points below the cutline in 12th, behind Reddick. If he fails to score valuable points this weekend, he will enter the season finale at Charlotte Roval at a huge disadvantage, one that would likely ruin his chances of advancing to the Round of 8.

Speaking about the Hollywood Casino 400, the #23 23XI Racing driver said (via Speedway Digest):

“Kansas—we haven't had much to brag about the last few times we've been there.”

“We've got to find our mojo back there.” he added.

Bubba Wallace won the 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway - Source: Imagn

Bubba Wallace is entering the Kansas race with an average finish of 21.5. That’s well behind Chevrolet rivals Chase Elliott (10.4, best among active drivers) and Kyle Larson (12.4). Toyota teammates at Joe Gibbs Racing provide a glimmer of hope, though, as Christopher Bell matches Larson’s 12.4 average, while Denny Hamlin is close at 12.9.

The 267-lap race in Kansas is scheduled for September 28 at 3:00 p.m. ET. So far, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney is the sole playoff driver secured for the next round after winning at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last weekend.

23XI Racing co-owner spoke about Bubba Wallace's playoff situation at Kansas

Denny Hamlin shared his thoughts on Bubba Wallace arriving at Kansas Speedway with a 27-point deficit. He argued that Wallace isn't in a must-win situation, given the #23 driver is not 30 points below the cutline in the second race of the Round of 12.

Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver and 23XI Racing co-owner, said on his Actions Detrimental podcast:

“Must-win is you're below 30 points out going into the last race, like, that's must-win. With two races to go, just too much other stuff can happen. You can go out there, and you can have yourself a 50-point day at Kansas, and next thing you know, I bet you're going to be minus five, or maybe flat.”

The upcoming race at the 1.5-mile oval follows a disappointing outing for 23XI Racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Both Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick struggled to find pace, eventually leading to a 26th- and 21st-place finish, respectively.

While Wallace has 27 points to overcome, Reddick is 23 points down the cutline. Austin Cindric sits above them in 10th with a 19-point deficit, with Ross Chastain down by 12 points behind Chase Briscoe, who has a 12-point cushion. Meanwhile, Hamlin is fifth in the playoff standings, 27 points clear of elimination.

