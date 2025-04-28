Bubba Wallace enjoys a lighthearted moment with son Becks at Talladega 

Bubba Wallace shared a personal and cheerful moment before the Talladega race with his son Becks on Instagram. In the video, he was dressed in his full driving gear, holding his son Becks, who was wearing a green romper.
As Wallace cradled him, the NASCAR driver playfully asked:
"Who’s going to win today?"
Wallace then goes on to answer his own question in a playful, child-like voice.
"Daddy, daddy," he said.
Throughout the video, Wallace affectionately coos at Becks, ending the clip with a cheerful response, "Yeah."
Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter first met in high school, reconnected in 2015, and began dating the following year. They married on New Year's Eve in 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Their first child, Becks Hayden Wallace, was born on September 29, 2024, with both parents celebrating his arrival through emotional posts on social media.
As for his performance at Talladega, Wallace had a strong day. He led the Toyota Camry XSEs to a tenth-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway during the Jack Link’s 500. He finished fifth in Stage 1 and won Stage 2, making this his second stage win of the season. This finish also made it his fourth top-10 result in the first 10 races of the 2025 NASCAR season.
Bubba Wallace celebrates family milestones with touching Instagram post
After a third-place finish in the Cook Out 400, Bubba Wallace took a moment off the track to celebrate two important milestones within his family. The NASCAR driver celebrated his wife, Amanda Carter’s 31st birthday, and their son Becks Hayden’s six-month milestone through a heartfelt Instagram post.
Wallace shared a series of intimate photos on Instagram. The first photo in the post showed Amanda holding Becks in her lap. The next image zoomed in closer, showing Becks pressed sweetly against Amanda’s cheek. The third was a sun-drenched selfie of Amanda and Becks.
Along with these images, Wallace wrote a touching caption:
"Saturday, our little man turned 6mo old!😩🥹 Today my best friend turned 31! She’s so hot🤓 Happy birthday babe! @amandaaawallace We love you!"
Wallace and Carter’s journey into parenthood began when they welcomed Becks Hayden Wallace in 2024. Their announcement of Becks’ birth was made jointly on Instagram, with Bubba Wallace expressing his happiness.
“Amanda and I would like to introduce you to Becks Hayden! We were blessed with his presence Sunday 9/29☺️ 9 months of waiting on this little guy, he’s made it all worth it! So excited for this journey!”
Balancing personal and professional life, Wallace delivered a strong performance at the Cook Out 400, securing third place while driving the No. 23 Toyota for 23XI Racing. His result earned him 42 points, further building momentum as the NASCAR Cup Series season progresses.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.