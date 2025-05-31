Bubba Wallace fulfills NASCAR fans’ demand in his latest revelation

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace recently fulfilled his fans' demands and shared news about it via an X post. Wallace dropped his Coca-Cola 600 vlog on his YouTube channel with a special feature, 'That Mexican OT,' at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Wallace began the vlog from the fans' meet and greet at the venue with 23XI Racing merchandise. The Cup Series driver also had a special spinning wheel with multiple gift options ranging from apparel to die-cast cars for the fans to win. He wrapped up the day by clicking pictures with his fans, and the next part gave glimpses of the qualifying run a day ahead of the main event.

The 23XI Racing driver had a solid practice run, finishing the session in seventh place behind his Toyota teammate Erik Jones. Bubba Wallace was 0.27 seconds behind the leader, Carson Hocevar, and had a top speed of 178.85mph. However, things changed after the qualifying session, and Wallace began the race from P32.

Further, in the vlog, the Cup Series driver met "That Mexican OT" ahead of the main event on May 25, 2025. Reflecting on the same, the Mobile, Alabama, native wrote:

Bubba Wallace @@BubbaWallace "Y’all asked for it! Coke 600 vlog out now"

Following a slow start, Bubba Wallace struggled to move up in the standings. He finished stage one in P31, followed by a P25 finish in stage two and a P23 finish in the final stage of the 600-mile race. However, he fell a few spots before crossing the finish line, resulting in his fifth DNF of the season.

Bubba Wallace opened up about being under pressure from his teammate Tyler Reddick's success in the 2025 season on Kevin Harvick's podcast

Earlier in April 2025, 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace was involved in a conversation with NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick on the latter's 'Happy Hour' podcast on YouTube. During the interaction, the duo touched upon Wallace being under pressure from his 23XI Racing teammate, Tyler Reddick's success in the 2025 season.

Recalling the same, Wallace told Harvick:

"Seeing the success of the 45, not from a jealousy standpoint, but it's like 'I have the same stuff,' and I feel like I'm just as competitive as Tyler. I put all that weight on me, that pressure on me. So, I'm back in the gym, and nobody's telling me, 'Hey, you need to work out to run better; you need to be in more meetings to understand better.' I took that upon myself as, like, 'I'm doing just enough to get by, and that's not okay." [05:20 onwards]

Bubba Wallace ranks 12th in the NASCAR Cup Series championship points table with 312 points to his credit. He has secured four top-ten finishes and two top-five finishes in 13 starts so far this season. Additionally, the #23 Toyota Camry XSE driver has five unfortunate DNFs with an average finish of 20.769.

Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick ranks among the top-five drivers on the points table. Reddick sits in fifth spot with 392 points, followed by four top-ten and three top-five finishes, along with a pole position at the Circuit of the Americas.

