Bubba Wallace hypes up 23XI Racing fans with a four-word message ahead of Daytona 500

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace recently took to X and hyped up his fans for the 2025 season's inaugural race, the Daytona 500, sharing a clip of his trailer with a four-word message. The 500-mile race has been the inaugural race of the season since 1982 and takes place at the Daytona International Speedway.

Wallace debuted in the Cup Series in 2017 and competed in his first race under Richard Petty Motorsports. Four seasons later, in 2021, the latter joined Denny Hamlin's co-owned team, 23XI Racing, and has been with them since. Notably, he has secured two wins, 46 pole positions, and three poles in his eight-year stint in the series.

In the latest clip that he shared, Bubba Wallace showcased his team's big hauler leaving for the Daytona 500 scheduled for February 16, 2025. He expressed his excitement for the race with a four-word message hyping up the fans. Wallace wrote

"Let’s go to work! @23XIRacing #Daytona500"

The #23 Toyota Camry XSE driver has competed in 'The Great American Race' seven times but has yet to win the event. His career-best finish came in 2018 and 2022 when he finished second on the leaderboard. Notably, Wallace also became the highest-finishing African American driver in the Daytona 500.

Bubba Wallace gave his take on his partnership with new crew chief Charles Denike

Earlier this month, NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace opened up about his relationship with his new crew chief, Charles Denike. 23XI Racing replaced Wallace's former crew chief Bootie Barker with Denike for the 2025 season.

Wallace and his new crew chief have embarked on a new journey in the Cup Series. The duo first teamed up for the Cook Out clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium race held on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

Following the race , Bubba Wallace reflected on his new partnership. Here's what he told NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass:

"It’s a great way to start off the year and our relationship. You know, since the first day I met Charles, he’s been super just on it and willing to just bust his ass to figure out where we need to be better. He’s not afraid of telling you, like, I need to do this, and I’m not afraid to tell him the same thing."

The Mobile, Alabama, also mentioned that he had to drive an "average" car during the race.

"So we have a lot to dissect after tonight's race. I think we're both on the same page that we were just an average car, and that's not okay with either of us. So we got to regroup and refocus," he added.

Despite driving an average car, the 31-year-old had some astonishing laps and finished fifth after qualifying 14th in the event. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott took home the win at the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray.

