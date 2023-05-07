Bubba Wallace Jr. and 23XI Racing introduce new radio technology in their NASCAR garage

Bubba Wallace Jr. and 23XI Racing's practice sessions seem to have caught the eye of avid NASCAR fans as well as commentators ahead of this Sunday's Advent Health 400.

With drivers and teams preparing to go racing on the 1.5-mile-long track for a total of 400 miles soon, each team is out on the tri-oval racetrack to dial in the setups of their cars, as well as help the competitors get their eye in on the track.

During one of these practice sessions, 23XI Racing was seen using special radio headsets that allowed them to communicate not only with the driver and the track-side crew, but also with personnel back at the race shop in North Carolina.

With drivers' setups and feelings from inside the cockpit of paramount importance ahead of a race, each and every engineer on the team is pitching in on how to improve the pace of these Next Gen Cup cars.

Bubba Wallace Jr. and Tyler Reddick have not been the first drivers to use this technology, which has found its way into NASCAR over the past season. It helps teams plan logistics and cut down on unnecessary costs as not every single person on the team needs to be flown out to the venue.

Pitching in on how to improve on-track performance with a plethora of data availible back at home base, engineers can relay this information to the track-side team, which is then passed onto the drivers and crew.

Bubba Wallace Jr. speaks on 23XI Racing's past success at Kansas Speedway

Easing into a weekend which has seen great success for the 23XI Racing team and its #45 Toyota Camry TRD as well as its crew, the North Carolina-based racing outfit seems to be in good spirits heading into the race on Sunday.

The team swept both events at Kansas Speedway last season with former driver Kurt Busch as well as Bubba Wallace Jr., who drove the #45 Toyota late on in the season.

The Mobile, Alabma native as well as his current teammate Tyler Reddick seem to have their eyes set on the prize for Sunday this season as well. Elaborating on his win last year, Bubba Wallace Jr. said in a press conference ahead of this year's event:

"To come back and seal the deal with the #45 was just special for our team, being so new. That was out second year, just proud to be part of the process."

Watch the 23XI Racing drivers try and conquer the 1.5-mile-long Kansas Speedway once again this season.

