Bubba Wallace Jr.'s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season was the Mobile, Alabama native's best year in the highest echelon of the sport yet. The 23XI Racing driver, who was living in the shadows of his first win in the Cup Series coming with an asterisk in the form of a rain delay at Talladega Superspeedway, finally went away after he managed to back it up with another victory at Kansas Speedway last year.

Wallace Jr.'s performances were considerable not only due to the win in the 2022 Cup Series but also due to his consistent top-5 and top-10 appearances last year. Driving the #23 Toyota Camry TRD and also seen behind the wheel of the #45 Camry last year, Bubba Wallace Jr. had five top-5 and 10 top-10s to his name last year, along with one Busch Light Pole Award.

Going into the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, the 29-year-old kicked off the season opener at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum with a strong showing. Running at the front of the pack and destined for a good result, even a win. However, late-race contact with Austin Dillon relegated Wallace Jr. to the back of the pack.

Teaming up with a new teammate this year in the form of Tyler Reddick, Wallace Jr. spoke on how the Mooresville, North Carolina-based racing outfit is preparing for the regular season and said:

"I think our team is definitely growing in a hurry and it's cool to just be a part of the process."

Wallace Jr. further elaborated on working with Reddick and what he brings to the team and said:

"Tyler and I are both still learning, this is his what, fourth-fifth year in the Cup Series? Think I got a year ahead of him still we're both learning the ins and outs and what this takes."

Bubba Wallace Jr. calls Tyler Reddick "Road-Course king"

Looking forward to his new teammate at 23XI Racing, Bubba Wallace Jr. spoke about how Tyler Reddick had proven his mettle on the track behind the wheel of the seventh-generation Cup Series car last year. The former Richard Childress Racing driver was especially strong in road course events, as Wallace Jr. elaborated:

"He (Tyler Reddick) was really good at a lot of track last year with this new car, so we can talk about things. He was a road course king last year and he was just at COTA testing so it was nice here some feedback."

Watch Bubba Wallace Jr. and Tyler Reddick take on the challenge of the 65th Daytona 500 this coming weekend.

